Will there be big defensive plays for the Vikings to celebrate against the Chargers?

Vikings vs. Chargers: Watching and following the game

September 22, 2023 - 1:54 PM

See the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and other facts to fully follow the game.

Vikings-Chargers game pits close friends in desperate need of a win

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell, left, and Chargers coach Brandon Staley spent one season together with the Rams, but left regarding the other as one of his best friends.

September 22, 2023 - 2:06 PM

On Sunday, Kevin O'Connell and Brandon Staley will coach against each other for the first time since becoming close friends on the Rams staff.

Ben Goessling's Vikings vs. Chargers preview and prediction: Expect offenses to have a big day

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, right, finished second in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting in the 2020 season to Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

September 22, 2023 - 3:19 PM

A matchup of 0-2 teams has a sense of urgency as close friends Kevin O'Connell and Brandon Staley square off.

Vikings went shopping this week to try to fix their biggest problems

Coach Kevin O’Connell and Kirk Cousins know that just bringing in new players won’t fix what’s troubled the Vikings so far this season.

September 22, 2023 - 5:53 AM

The Vikings added an offensive lineman and a running back for their faltering rushing attack and bought "every piece of equipment" to help solve their turnover problems.

Vikings add running back Cam Akers in a trade with the Rams

Running back Cam Akers carried 22 times for just 29 yards in the Rams’ first two games but led the team with a career-high 786 yards in 2022.

September 21, 2023 - 6:35 AM

Cam Akers, who worked with Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell in Los Angeles, could bring explosiveness to a struggling running game.

Vikings 'haven't lost confidence in Alexander Mattison' as Cam Akers joins backfield

Vikings running back Alexander Mattison will be joined in the backfield group by Cam Akers, acquired from the Rams on Wednesday.

September 21, 2023 - 8:10 PM

Also, former Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph officially retires and safety Theo Jackson gets a boost from Brian Flores.

Vikings' Danielle Hunter reveals secret to sacking QBs: It's all about the hands

Vikings defensive lineman Danielle Hunter is tied for the NFL lead in sacks.

September 20, 2023 - 4:32 PM

It's not news to the best pass rushers, including Danielle Hunter, who make it a skill to grab what they want to grab.