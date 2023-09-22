Vikings vs. Chargers: Watching and following the game
See the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and other facts to fully follow the game.
Vikings-Chargers game pits close friends in desperate need of a win
On Sunday, Kevin O'Connell and Brandon Staley will coach against each other for the first time since becoming close friends on the Rams staff.
Ben Goessling's Vikings vs. Chargers preview and prediction: Expect offenses to have a big day
A matchup of 0-2 teams has a sense of urgency as close friends Kevin O'Connell and Brandon Staley square off.
Vikings went shopping this week to try to fix their biggest problems
The Vikings added an offensive lineman and a running back for their faltering rushing attack and bought "every piece of equipment" to help solve their turnover problems.
Vikings add running back Cam Akers in a trade with the Rams
Cam Akers, who worked with Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell in Los Angeles, could bring explosiveness to a struggling running game.
Vikings 'haven't lost confidence in Alexander Mattison' as Cam Akers joins backfield
Also, former Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph officially retires and safety Theo Jackson gets a boost from Brian Flores.
Vikings' Danielle Hunter reveals secret to sacking QBs: It's all about the hands
It's not news to the best pass rushers, including Danielle Hunter, who make it a skill to grab what they want to grab.
New Vikings guard Dalton Risner has a point to prove after six months as a free agent
Dalton Risner is eager to help bolster the Vikings' running game — and prove his skills are still sharp after a lengthy wait on the sidelines.
Vikings mailbag: What's the deal with Cam Akers? What's going right for the defense?
The unhappy break-up between the Rams and new Vikings running back Cam Akers and some praise for the defense, as well as a Justin Jefferson contract question.
Vikings' Alexander Mattison's goal in going public: Raise awareness of abusive messages
Alexander Mattison wanted to bring hate out into the light where others could see it. "None of this was for attention. ... It was to bring awareness," he said.
Vikings' ball security a 'major message' to avoid seventh 0-3 start in team history
The Vikings have a league-high seven turnovers after two games; the Chargers, their opponent Sunday, have none.
Podcast: Vikings bulk up O-line, try to rise from 0-2 hole vs Chargers
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss the signing of guard Dalton Risner and preview Sunday's game against the Chargers in this Access Vikings episode.
