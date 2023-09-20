Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview Sunday's game against the Chargers, discuss the signing of guard Dalton Risner and play a game called Name That Guard! Can you name all 12 guards to start in front of Kirk Cousins since 2018? They couldn't either.
Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.