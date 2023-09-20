Two days after signing offensive lineman Dalton Risner, the Vikings made another move for a familiar veteran to help their running game.

They acquired running back Cam Akers and a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick from the Rams in exchange for a conditional 2026 sixth-round pick, pending a physical. Akers had carried 22 times for just 29 yards in the Rams' first two games but led the team with a career-high 786 yards in 2022 after returning from a torn Achilles that kept him out for most of the 2021 season.

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell and offensive coordinator Wes Phillips worked with Akers in Los Angeles, and his move to Minnesota provides another ballcarrier for a backfield that had struggled through the first two games of the season. The Vikings' 26 rushing attempts and 69 rushing yards rank last in the NFL, as the team has struggled to open holes for Alexander Mattison.

Akers, 24, might provide a complement for Mattison who can add explosiveness to the Vikings' offense. Seventeen of his 188 carries last season went for at least 10 yards.

Akers is in the final year of his rookie deal and will be a free agent after the season. The Vikings will absorb most of his $1.451 million base salary for 2023.