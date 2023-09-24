Two hours before Sunday's kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium, center Garrett Bradbury stretched his lower back and shuffled around the field under the watch of Vikings assistant trainer Connor Whicker. He punched a blocking pad and practiced a variety of blocks in front of offensive line coach Chris Kuper, who later grabbed Bradbury by the back of the neck to apply force as he backed up in pass protection.

But Bradbury did not pass a roughly 25-minute pregame test. He is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers. The Vikings center has been out since injuring his back on the seventh snap of the Sept. 10 season opener against the Buccaneers. He was listed questionable. Austin Schlottmann is expected to start.

The Vikings offensive line will have left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who is returning from a one-game absence due to an ankle injury.

The Vikings ruled out edge rusher Marcus Davenport due to what head coach Kevin O'Connell recently described as a "unique" ankle injury. Davenport initially injured his ankle a few days before the opener. He lasted four snaps when he attempted to play in the Sept. 14 loss in Philadelphia. He didn't practice this week.

"It's been a unique situation," O'Connell said. "The reaction to some of the [treatment] and the response to the injury has kind of kept him from progressing on an upward trajectory."

Edge rusher D.J. Wonnum is expected to start for Davenport. The Vikings elevated receiver Trishton Jackson from the practice squad. Receiver and special teams contributor Jalen Nailor suffered a hamstring injury in practice and was placed on injured reserve.

Guard Dalton Risner is active and expected to be a reserve after signing with the Vikings on Monday. Risner said he practiced at left and right guard this week.

Running back Cam Akers is inactive a few days after being acquired via trade from the Rams. The Vikings' goal is to have Akers ready to play Oct. 1 in Carolina.

Austin Ekeler, the Chargers' dynamic running back, will miss a second straight game due to an ankle injury. Eric Kendricks, the former Vikings Pro Bowl linebacker, won't play in his return to Minnesota.

Vikings' inactives: Akers, Davenport, Bradbury, TE Nick Muse and DL Khyiris Tonga

Chargers' inactives: Ekeler (ankle), Kendricks (hamstring), DL Christopher Hinton, OL Brenden Jaimes, OL Zack Bailey and CB J.C. Jackson