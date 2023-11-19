Vikings vs. Broncos: Watching and following the game
See the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and other facts to fully follow the game.
Ben Goessling's Vikings-Broncos preview and prediction: Which team's winning streak will continue?
The Vikings have won five in a row while the Broncos have a three-game winning streak heading into the Sunday night game in Denver.
Vikings bet on The Brian Flores Experience. With its mystery and creativity, it's a winner 10 weeks in
The defensive coordinator has dusted off defense that was in the NFL basement last season and created an identity that is successful and tough to plan against.
Vikings' Wes Phillips wants to be a head coach, but he has unfinished business in Minnesota
Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips doesn't call the team's plays, but he is an invaluable game-planner and eye in the sky for Kevin O'Connell.
Move over, Bobby Lee and Case Keenum, Vikings' latest QB sub Joshua Dobbs might be best 'miracle' worker yet
Patrick Reusse takes us on a Vikings history tour of emergency quarterbacks. Joshua Dobbs is just the latest QB to get his unexpected shot in Minnesota.
How Joshua Dobbs and the Vikings found success in only a dozen days
Success and harmony on the football field usually takes months and minicamps to create. Joshua Dobbs and his Vikings coaches have developed it at warp speed, by comparison.
Vikings cornerback Akayleb Evans out vs. Broncos; Nick Mullens could be No. 2 QB
Rookie Mekhi Blackmon could get his first NFL start in place of the injured Akayleb Evans, but rookie QB Jaren Hall isn't ready to return.
Vikings big question: How significant will Jordan Hicks' absence be?
Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks is out after having leg surgery. His absence, however long it lasts, will test the team's defense.
Vikings, Anthony Barr find the right time for a reunion
"I was getting pretty bored," said linebacker Anthony Barr, who has been out of the NFL since January.
Kirk Cousins leans on faith, looks forward to resuming his career as a Viking
In his first news conference since tearing his Achilles, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins said he wants to end his career in Minnesota but that he's learning to hold his career "loosely."
Mark Craig's Week 11 NFL picks: Who wins the Super Bowl rematch and other marquee games?
The Chiefs are playing the Eagles again while some other potentially top games have lost their shine because of injuries.
With Joshua Dobbs, Vikings get a close look at what their offense could be with a mobile QB
Vikings Insider: With Kirk Cousins out for the season and Joshua Dobbs taking over the offense, his running skills are showing the potential for how the Vikings could look with a quarterback who is a threat to run.
Minnesota Vikings bar finder: Where to watch games across U.S.
With 84 verified Vikings bars in 28 states, connecting with fellow fans may be easier than you think.