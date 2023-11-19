Vikings fans look on during a game at Denver in 2015.

— Star Tribune

Vikings vs. Broncos: Watching and following the game

November 18, 2023 - 11:05 PM

See the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and other facts to fully follow the game.

Ben Goessling's Vikings-Broncos preview and prediction: Which team's winning streak will continue?

Denver defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, center, has turned up the pressure in recent weeks with Nik Bonitto, top left; Zach Allen, top right; and Jonathan Cooper, bottom left.

— STAR TRIBUNE ILLUSTRATION; ASSOCIATED PRESS PHOTOS

November 18, 2023 - 3:00 PM

The Vikings have won five in a row while the Broncos have a three-game winning streak heading into the Sunday night game in Denver.

Vikings bet on The Brian Flores Experience. With its mystery and creativity, it's a winner 10 weeks in

Brian Flores: smiling. Opposing offensive coordinators: probably not smiling.

— Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune

November 18, 2023 - 5:03 PM

The defensive coordinator has dusted off defense that was in the NFL basement last season and created an identity that is successful and tough to plan against.

Vikings' Wes Phillips wants to be a head coach, but he has unfinished business in Minnesota

Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips attended practice at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, Minn., on Friday.

— Shari L. Gross, Star Tribune

November 18, 2023 - 6:57 PM

Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips doesn't call the team's plays, but he is an invaluable game-planner and eye in the sky for Kevin O'Connell.

Move over, Bobby Lee and Case Keenum, Vikings' latest QB sub Joshua Dobbs might be best 'miracle' worker yet

One-time backup Case Keenum’s heroics on Jan. 14, 2018, can never be topped ... or can they?

— Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press

November 17, 2023 - 8:53 PM

Patrick Reusse takes us on a Vikings history tour of emergency quarterbacks. Joshua Dobbs is just the latest QB to get his unexpected shot in Minnesota.

How Joshua Dobbs and the Vikings found success in only a dozen days

Joshua Dobbs having success as a passer is a testament to his smarts and to the Vikings coaching staff.

— Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

November 16, 2023 - 6:27 AM

Success and harmony on the football field usually takes months and minicamps to create. Joshua Dobbs and his Vikings coaches have developed it at warp speed, by comparison.

Vikings cornerback Akayleb Evans out vs. Broncos; Nick Mullens could be No. 2 QB

Vikings cornerback Akayleb Evans (21), who had started all 10 games this season, will miss Sunday night’s matchup with the Broncos in Denver.

— Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune

November 17, 2023 - 4:52 PM

Rookie Mekhi Blackmon could get his first NFL start in place of the injured Akayleb Evans, but rookie QB Jaren Hall isn't ready to return.