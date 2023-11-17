Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Week 11 features no Deshaun Watson and one more team that probably regrets the heck out of dumping Joshua Dobbs.

The Browns traded Dobbs and a seventh-rounder to Arizona for a fifth-rounder in late August. Arizona then traded Dobbs and a seventh-rounder to the Vikings for a sixth-rounder three weeks ago.

Today, the Vikings are the hottest team in the league with Dobbs heading to Denver as the first NFL player with 400-plus yards passing, no interceptions and 100-plus yards rushing in his first two games (2-0) with a new team.

And the 6-3 and suddenly lifeless Browns? Well, they're staring at the likelihood of going 0-2 with rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson as a starter when they host the 6-3 Steelers in what could have been one of the marquee games of Week 11.

Here are six games to keep a close eye on:

WHAT WILL THE VIKINGS DO?

Vikings (+2 ½) at Broncos: Can you take me higher? Sorry, Creed, but even good NFL teams don't stay airborne long. Broncos 24, Vikings 21

AROUND THE NFC NORTH

Bears (+7 ½) at Lions: The Lions had 41 points last week. The Bears had 46 the last month. Lions 38, Bears 20

Chargers (-3½) at Packers: The Packers haven't scored more than 20 points since Sept. 17. Chargers 34, Packers 20

LOCK OF THE WEEK

Giants (+8½) at Commanders: The Commanders gave up. And they'll still cover against the Giants. Commanders 20, Giants 9

UPSET OF THE WEEK

Jets (+6½) at Bills: I'm Ken Dorsey and I approve this pick. Jets 24, Bills 21

GAME OF THE WEEK

Eagles (+2 ½) at Chiefs: I'm Patrick Mahomes and I don't approve people calling Week 11 a Super Bowl rematch. Eagles 31, Chiefs 28

SEASON RESULTS

Season record straight up/against the spread: 34-26; 29-31.

Upset special: 3-7.

Lock of the Week: 10-0.

Vikings: 5-5.