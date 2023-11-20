Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

DENVER — The Vikings will have running back Alexander Mattison to share carries with Ty Chandler on Sunday night against the Broncos.

Mattison, who left the Vikings' game against the Saints last Sunday because of concerns he'd sustained a concussion, cleared the protocol this week in time to return to the active roster for the Denver game. Coach Kevin O'Connell said on Monday that Mattison was doing well, and sounded optimistic he would be able to return for the game.

On Saturday, the Vikings activated backup quarterback Nick Mullens from injured reserve and he will be their No. 2 QB behind Joshua Dobbs. Mullens has been out the past four weeks because of a lower-back injury.

Linebacker Anthony Barr, who signed with the Vikings last week after Jordan Hicks was sidelined, is also active for the game after being elevated from the practice squad Saturday.

Cornerback Joejuan Williams was also elevated from the practice squad, with Akayleb Evans out with a calf injury.

Here are the inactives for Sunday night:

Vikings: Evans, S Lewis Cine, WR Trishton Jackson, QB Jaren Hall, LB Brian Asamoah II, TE Nick Muse, OL Hakeem Adeniji

Broncos: S P.J. Locke, DE Ronnie Perkins, ILB Ben Niemann, OLB Thomas Incoom, C Alex Forsyth, DE Elijah Garcia