On a third-and-6 from the Saints 7 in the second quarter on Sunday, Joshua Dobbs dropped back and read through his options, finding all four of his targets enveloped in New Orleans' two-deep coverage. He spun away from a four-man rush, picked up a block from Christian Darrisaw as he backtracked from Tanoh Kpassagnon's rush lane and broke for the left pylon, leaping for a score that put the Vikings up 17-3.

"The O-line, all day, allowed me the opportunity to go through my reads, stay in the pocket, and then when the opportunity presented itself, to be able to utilize my legs and make plays," Dobbs said. "And so, I was able to go through my entire progression, work through it, see everything was covered. And, you know, from there, it's just, 'Go make a play.'"

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell — once a running quarterback himself — greeted Dobbs with a shrug and a smile as he returned to the sideline, following a play that gave him the team lead in rushing touchdowns and provided another reminder of how different the Vikings' offense will look as long as he's the quarterback.

Though their tenuous QB situation might prompt some caution with how often they want Dobbs to run, Sunday's 27-19 victory over the Saints made it clear they view the 28-year-old's mobility as more than an emergency plan. O'Connell called a designed run for Dobbs that used running back Ty Chandler as a lead blocker, and lined him up at wide receiver on a direct snap that Chandler took in for his first career touchdown. Dobbs scrambled twice for eight yards in the first quarter, had another 11-yard scramble after his touchdown in the second quarter and took off for a four-yard gain in the third quarter where it initially appeared as though he'd gained a first down.

He finished with 44 rushing yards on a day when he was successful (gaining at least 40% of yards-to-go on first down, 60% of yards-to-go on second down and 100% of yards-to-go on third or fourth down) on four of his eight carries. Dobbs has 369 rushing yards this season, trailing only Lamar Jackson among NFL quarterbacks. He leads all quarterbacks with six runs of 20 yards or more; his 22-yard scramble against the Falcons a week ago was the Vikings' only run of 20-plus yards this season.

While coach Kevin O'Connell and offensive coordinator Wes Phillips talked last week about the fine line between maximizing Dobbs' mobility and avoiding injury risk, O'Connell made it clear Sunday the Vikings won't dissuade Dobbs from running.

"Listen, Josh Dobbs didn't just start doing those things," he said. "That's been a part of his game since he's been an NFL quarterback and before that [at Tennessee]. Our job is to continue to allow him to play the position the way he thrives playing it, while continuing to do our jobs. We feel pretty good about schematically helping him, as well. But we'll continue to build on it."

The weeks to come are where things could get particularly interesting.

O'Connell said Sunday the Vikings have continued to see shell coverages from defenses intent on taking away downfield shots, even with Justin Jefferson out. Opponents have kept safeties deep and effectively dared the Vikings to run; a 29th-ranked ground game hasn't made opponents change. While the Saints used linebackers to spy Dobbs, they stuck mostly to three- and four-man rushes, and Dobbs "made some big plays today against some of those looks," O'Connell said.

If teams devote a defender to Dobbs while rolling coverage toward Jefferson when he returns, it could stress defenses in different ways that open things up for other receivers.

"Can we get more man coverage? Can we be effective executing against man coverage?" O'Connell said. "I mean, this team, I believe, led the league in interceptions coming in. And they're very, very good. So as a play caller, you can start to feel, 'I can call anything on this call sheet, but I want to be smart and make the calls reflect my intentions of trying to attack certain looks.' And then when Josh makes a play, it's a huge, huge bonus."

Like most of the teams running the version of the West Coast offense handed down from Mike Shanahan and Gary Kubiak to Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay, the Vikings have employed a pocket passer. With Kirk Cousins as their quarterback, the Vikings built their offense around the veteran's command at the line of scrimmage and accuracy that allowed him to fit throws into tight windows even while getting hit.

"Kirk was playing as well as anybody in this league, really ripping apart coverage and attacking things and kind of running everything," O'Connell said. "Josh, in two starts, has kind of shown us what mobility, in addition to what we do offensively, can do for us in this tough time where we're trying to overcome the loss of a guy like Kirk."

Cousins led the league in passing yards when he tore his Achilles on Oct. 29, and it appeared the 35-year-old might have been playing his way into the Vikings' future plans. That could still be true, particularly if he recovers from surgery and can agree on a contract with the Vikings.

But in light of what Dobbs' mobility has brought to the offense, it's worth thinking back to last spring, when O'Connell and General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah were sitting in the front rows of Lucas Oil Stadium watching Anthony Richardson's workout at the NFL combine. They left Indianapolis impressed with the Florida quarterback's electric performance, and though the draft's top three quarterbacks (Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Richardson) were taken in the first four picks, the Vikings were believed to be exploring a move up to the top of the draft if one of the passers became available.

Cousins, if he returns, won't become a dynamic runner at age 35. The Vikings wouldn't expect him to be. But if they do have another QB next season, it'd be short-sighted to discount their interest in one who runs a significant amount of the time.

Their approach on Sunday showed hints of them adapting their offense to accentuate Dobbs' strengths. In the next few weeks, they could do it even more.

"I thought it was a pretty outstanding day from Josh," O'Connell said. "And the best thing about it is we're all still getting to know each other and getting the comfort level where we can continue to apply layers to this thing to be the most successful we can be on offense."