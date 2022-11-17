Paul Allen's frantic, Vikings-focused style is not for everyone.

He's both polarizing and popular as the team's radio play-by-play voice, which is a pretty good way to go viral. It seems like at least once a year, a clip of Allen describing an incredible play with typical frenzy makes the rounds on social media.

But Sunday's 33-30 Vikings win at Buffalo, which had enough bonkers moments to fill an entire season, catapulted Allen into a new level of recognition — which I talked about at the end of Thursday's Daily Delivery podcast.

Pat McAfee of "The Pat McAfee Show" blasted out Allen's calls against Buffalo to his more than 2 million Twitter followers, saying of Allen, "I didn't know this incredible human existed until now … I feel as if I've missed out on so much electricity. The talent … the passion … the storytelling. Paul Allen, Minnesota Viking PxP, is FANTASTIC."

If those incredibly kind words weren't enough, LeBron James saw McAfee's tweet and retweeted with comment, "WOW!!! Paul Allen is a National Treasure!!" to his 52 million followers.

In case you missed what all the fuss is about, the Vikings put together a compilation of Allen's biggest calls from Sunday's game — everything from Justin Jefferson's miracle catch to Josh Allen's goal line fumble to Patrick Peterson's game-clinching interception — along with the video as the plays happened.

It's worth your 2 minutes because no matter what you think of Allen, that game deserved all the over-the-top commentary it could get.