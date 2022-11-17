Week 11 of the NFL season will see …

The Bills punish Cleveland to get back on track toward an early February rematch with another certain team that's 0-4 in Super Bowls.

The Chiefs beat the Chargers while signaling to Buffalo, "We're still atop the AFC, fellas."

Bill Belichick beat the Jets for the 37 th time in 48 tries.

time in 48 tries. Jeff Saturday's magic come to an end against Philly.

Taylor Heinicke's magic grow at Houston.

And …

The Vikings open with a mistake-free 75-yard touchdown drive, go cold for a bit, fall behind by two scores and win by one score when the other team, A, double-doinks a field goal attempt; B, fumbles the snap at their own 1-inch line while leading by 4 with under a minute left; or C, does something else we're all talking about when the Vikings are 9-1 or better for only the seventh time in franchise history.

THURSDAY'S GAME

Titans (+3½) at Packers: It feels weird to pick against the Packers at Lambeau Field in freezing temps on a short week after they just upset the Cowboys. But … Tennessee has Derrick Henry, the Packers can't stop the run, and the Titans have allowed a combined 50 points in their last five games, including just 20 in their prime-time loss to a much better offense at Kansas City. Titans 21, Packers 17

SUNDAY'S NFC NORTH GAMES

Cowboys (-2½) at Vikings: The Vikings are (over)due to lose. Again. But this NFL guesser, who whiffed the last two weeks saying the same darn thing, isn't tripling down against a very good, healthy team that's also being kissed on the forehead weekly by the gridiron gods. If the game were in Dallas, the Cowboys' defense would be the pick. But the game is at U.S. Bank Stadium and will be filled with a super-duper stoked fan base that will have an extra three and a half hours of liquid obnoxiousness in their lungs. It'll be a good one. And it'll be another one-score celebration. Vikings 31, Cowboys 28

Bears (+3½) at Falcons: The Bears want to lose 'em all with an eye on 2023, but Justin Fields won't let them. Not against the worst defense this side of Detroit. Bears 34, Falcons 31

Lions (+3½) at Giants: Dan Campbell's one-game road winning streak comes to an end as the Giants move to 8-2, guaranteeing they won't have a sixth straight double-digit loss season. Giants 28, Lions 20

THE REST

Commanders (-3 ½) at Texans: Commanders by 7

Panthers (+12½) at Ravens: Ravens by 10

Browns (+8 ½) at Bills: Bills by 14

Rams (+3½) at Saints: Saints by 7

Jets (+3 ½) at Patriots: Patriots by 7

Eagles (-6 ½) at Colts: Eagles by 7

Raiders (+2 ½) at Broncos: Raiders by 3

Chiefs (-5 ½) at Chargers: Chiefs by 10

MONDAY'S GAME

49ers (-7½) vs. Cardinals at Mexico City: The surprisingly healthy 49ers will overpower the Cardinals and further the storyline that San Francisco is the NFC's dark horse to not be overlooked come playoff time. 49ers 30, Cardinals 21

UPSET SPECIAL

Bengals (-4 ½) at Steelers: Never turn your back on the Steelers. Pittsburgh is 3-6 overall, but 2-0 with a fella named T.J. Watt in the lineup. He'll help the Steelers sweep the Bengals on Sunday. Steelers 24, Bengals 21

Last week's Upset Special: Colts (+6 ½) 17, Raiders 16. Score: Colts 25, Raiders 20. Record: 3-7.

SEASON RESULTS

Straight up last week/season: 8-6/79-58-1.

Against the spread last week/season: 9-5/74-72-2.

Vikings picks: 6-3.