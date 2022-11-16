Will the Vikings' run continue against the 6-3 Dallas Cowboys? Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer preview the matchup and discuss quarterback Kirk Cousins' continued connection with receiver Justin Jefferson. What stands out about Cousins' play? Who do they have winning the game?
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.