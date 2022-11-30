Authorities have identified the man killed during lunch hour last week at a Bloomington restaurant.

Tu Anh Phan, 49, of Prior Lake died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release Tuesday from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. He was pronounced dead about 1:20 p.m. Nov. 23, the day of the shooting, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Aaron Le, 47, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree intentional murder and second-degree intentional attempted murder in connection with the gunfire inside Cô Tu' at 8907 Penn Av. that killed Phan and wounded a 25-year-old server. He was captured by law enforcement in Oklahoma.

Charges say Le targeted Phan intentionally.

A statement on a GoFundMe fundraising site for the family-owned restaurant called the shooting a "senseless act of violence" and said the restaurant had to be temporarily closed.

The injured server was a family member, according to the statement. Restaurant owners hope to raise $20,000 to cover his medical expenses and to cover the overhead costs of the restaurant while it is closed.

"We are traumatized by what happened, deeply saddened for the victim's family, and worried for our family members and the future of our restaurant," according to the statement.

"We sincerely appreciate your support, thoughts and prayers. We hope to continue bringing you a little taste of Viet Nam soon. Until then, please be safe and be kind to each other," it said.