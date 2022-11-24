A 47-year-old man was arrested early Thursday in connection with a brazen daytime shooting at a Bloomington restaurant that killed a frequent patron.

The man, from Texas, was located by law enforcement officers at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday in Oklahoma and booked into the Kay County Detention Center, according to a news release from the Bloomington Police Department.

The suspect was being held in Newkirk, Okla., about 120 miles north of Oklahoma City near the Kansas border. The Star Tribune typically does not name suspects until they have been charged.

Police said he is the man who brandished a weapon and pushed his way into Vietnamese restaurant Cô Tu' at 8907 Penn Av. at about 1 p.m. Wednesday. The suspect allegedly fired his weapon multiple times, fatally striking a 49-year-old man and injuring a 25-year-old server.

Investigators identified the man and the vehicle he drove as a white Mercedes Sprinter van with no license plates. He was driving the same vehicle when he was arrested, according to the news release.

"Our hearts go out to the victim and their family as this should be a time of celebration for them but instead it's a time of tremendous grief," Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said in a statement. "We are grateful that we were able to lock up the person responsible for their loss."

Bloomington police said more information on the shooting will be released Monday.