DULUTH — Two men arrested Wednesday in connection to a fatal Lincoln Park shooting are facing potential charges of second-degree murder, Duluth police said.

One teenager is dead and another injured in a shooting that police say stemmed from a prior argument.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 2500 block of W. 2nd Street, near a child care center. A 19-year-old man who'd been shot was taken by ambulance to a Duluth hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. An 18-year-old man also had been shot and got to a hospital in a private vehicle.

Police said Thursday he was expected to survive a gunshot wound to his lower extremities.

About half an hour after the first call, officers were called to the 3900 block of W. 4th Street in West Duluth for another shots-fired incident. Officers found no one there but police said Thursday it was likely a retaliation shooting stemming from the first.

Pending charges against the suspects also include first-degree assault. One suspect also faces a potential charge related to a violation of his supervised release from prison. The Star Tribune typically doesn't name suspects until they've been formally charged.

The deceased's name wasn't released by late Thursday afternoon because of the "integrity of the investigation," a police spokeswoman said.

The Duluth Police Department is asking for photos and video of the incident.