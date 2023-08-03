Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

One teenager is dead and another injured in a shooting in Duluth, and police have a suspect in custody.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 2500 block of W. 2nd Street, Duluth police said in a statement.

Officers found a 19-year-old man who'd been shot and was taken by ambulance to a Duluth hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An 18-year-old man also had been shot and got to a hospital in a private vehicle.

About half an hour after the first call, officers were called to the 3900 block of W. 4th Street for another shots-fired incident. Officers found no one there but believe the two incidents are related.

The 19-year-old's name will be released once next of kin is notified, the police statement said.