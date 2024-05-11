Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The body of a Duluth man was found by canoeists Friday in a lake in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said.

The man was identified as Mark Ham, 62, who family members said was on a solo camping trip in the Boundary Waters.

The Sheriff's Office said canoeists called 911 about 5 p.m. to report a capsized canoe and a partly submerged body on Lake Agnes, about 25 miles north of Ely, Minn.

Members of the Sheriff's Office rescue squad and U.S. Forest Service recovered Ham's body. He was not wearing a life jacket; one was found at the scene.

The Sheriff's Office and the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office were investigating.