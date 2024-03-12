Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required





Host Michael Rand spends a bunch of time on all of the major moves by the Vikings since mid-day Monday. Kirk Cousins is gone; Rand talks about Atlanta's absurd offer, praise for Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and whether the Falcons ultimately saved the Vikings from themselves.

Plus Rand has more on new quarterback Sam Darnold, running back Aaron Jones and more.

18:00: Kent Youngblood joins Rand for a discussion of women's basketball -- everything from the Gophers to Caitlin Clark to the Lynx in 2024.

36:00: Intrigue for the Wild.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports



