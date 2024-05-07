Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand goes deep on Monday's dominant 106-80 Timberwolves victory in Denver that gave Minnesota a commanding 2-0 lead coming back to Target Center for Friday's Game 3. The defense was suffocating even without Rudy Gobert, while the Nuggets lost their composure and seem discombobulated. This is an unfamiliar feeling for Minnesota sports fans, and the joy is contagious.

14:00: Jon Marthaler joins the show to break down Minnesota United's strong start. Whether it's tactical changes, strong defense or good vibes, something feels different about the Loons. And they're doing it without Emanuel Reynoso, who is out of sight, out of mind at the moment. Come for the soccer talk, stay for the mid-2000s Gophers basketball references.

34:00: Sorting out how Twins fans are dealing with Comcast dropping Bally Sports North.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Have a message for the Timberwolves as they head into Game 3? Submit a short clip here by 4 p.m. Wednesday to contribute to our fan video.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports



