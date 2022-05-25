The Twins have won six in a row and will try to sweep a three-game set with the Tigers with a getaway day game today at 12:10 p.m. (YouTube).

Here's the link to watch.

It's a rainy day at Target Field, so we'll keep you updated on how the weather affects the start.

Dylan Bundy (3-2, 5.14 ERA) starts for the Twins, who won 2-0 on Tuesday night behind Sonny Gray, and righthander Rony Garcia (0-0, 2.57) is on the bump for Detroit.

Before the game, the Twins put Joe Ryan on the COVID Injured List, so he'll miss his Thursday start.

Jorge Polanco is out of the Twins lineup for the second day in a row because of a sore right ankle, and Byron Buxton moves to DH after playing center on Tuesday.

TIGERS LINEUP

Daz Cameron, RF

Harold Castro, SS

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

Javier Baez, DH

Jeimer Candelario, 3B

Spencer Torkelson, 1B

Willi Castro, LF

Eric Haase, C

Derek Hill, CF

TWINS LINEUP

Byron Buxton, DH

Luis Arraez, 1B

Carlos Correa, SS

Max Kepler, RF

Gary Sanchez, C

Trevor Larnach, LF

Gio Urshela, 3B

Nick Gordon, 2B

Gilberto Celestino, CF