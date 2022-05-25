Twins pitcher Joe Ryan was placed on the COVID Injured List before Wednesday's game against the Tigers at Target Field.

Ryan, 25, was scheduled to start the opening game of a four-game series against the Royals on Thursday. He leads the Twins in victories with a 5-2 record and 2.28 ERA in eight starts.

Ryan, acquired last season from Tampa Bay in the Nelson Cruz deal, was the team's Opening Day starter.

Devin Smeltzer was recalled from St. Paul and will start on Thursday. He has made two starts for the Twins (1-0, 1.74) and nine for the Saints (1-2, 3.86).

The Twins have won six in a row and will try to sweep the Tigers in a 12:10 game (YouTube.com).

Dylan Bundy (3-2, 5.14 ERA) starts for the Twins, who won 2-0 on Tuesday night behind Sonny Gray, and righthander Rony Garcia (0-0, 2.57) is on the bump for Detroit.