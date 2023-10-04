After the Twins clinched an American League Division title, players kept insisting this was a different type of Twins team. Two games into the postseason and they have a fanbase full of believers.

One day after they vanquished the franchise's 18-game postseason losing streak, they won their first postseason series in 21 years.

Strong pitching, as it did throughout the regular season, carried the Twins into the American League Division Series after they dispatched the Toronto Blue Jays with a 2-0 victory on Wednesday at Target Field, sweeping the best-of-three wild-card series.

It's the first time the Twins won a postseason series since they advanced to the American League Championship Series in 2002, snapping an eight-series playoff losing streak that doesn't include a wild-card game loss in 2017.

Next up for the Twins are the Houston Astros, the defending World Series champions, in the ALDS. Game 1 is scheduled for Saturday at Minute Maid Park. Game times have not been announced

The Twins took a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning with only one ground ball leaving the infield. Toronto starter José Berríos, who struck out five batters in three innings, issued a leadoff eight-pitch walk to Royce Lewis. Blue Jays manager John Schneider opted to turn to the bullpen and bring in lefthander Yusei Kikuchi.

In a left-on-left matchup, Max Kepler beat out an infield single on a ground ball to second base. The typically stoic Kepler punched his arm in the air when the first-base umpire signaled safe. Kikuchi walked the next batter, Donovan Solano, to load the bases with none out for Carlos Correa.

The Twins signed Correa to a six-year, $200 million contract, the largest free-agent deal in franchise history, for moments like this. He's known for his postseason heroics and the stage was set for him once again. As Correa stood in the batter's box, the Target Field crowd roared, "Let's go Twins!"

The roars turned into deafening cheers when Correa hit a ground ball up the middle that was out of reach for Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette, giving the Twins their first lead with an RBI single to center field. When Correa reached first base, he looked toward the crowd and shouted in joy.

Correa has 60 RBI in his postseason career, which leads all active players and ranks sixth all time. Another run scored when Willi Castro grounded into a double play.

Gray pitched out of several jams Wednesday, but he perfected his Houdini act in the fifth inning. After George Springer singled and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drew a walk, both players advanced a base on a wild pitch. The tying run was on second base for Bichette, who hit a single in each of his first two at-bats.

Locked in a six-pitch battle, Gray started with a 2-0 count to Bichette, then pumped two fastballs past Toronto's cleanup hitter. After a slider in the dirt made it a full count, Bichette fouled an elevated fastball. There was no seventh pitch.

Before delivering another full-count pitch, Gray flipped around and fired a throw to second base. Correa sneakily dashed behind Guerrero and applied the tag from his knees for a game-changing out. As the crowd erupted, Correa jogged to the mound and gave Gray a chest bump to celebrate. After a replay review confirmed the out, catcher Ryan Jeffers waved his arms for the crowd to yell louder.

It was the second time Gray picked off a runner at second base, a massive baserunning blunder for Guerrero, in his 11-year career. The first one happened less than a month ago after he had a pregame conversation with Correa.

The sixth inning provided more evidence that maybe this year's club is different. The Blue Jays loaded the bases with one out after two singles off reliever Louie Varland, and an infield single off Caleb Thielbar.

Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman, who will be one of the premier free agents this winter, hooked a foul ball down the left field line by about a foot. One foot in the other direction turns into at least two runs, if not a bases-clearing double. Chapman, on the next pitch, bounced a ball to Correa to begin an inning-ending double play. As Twins players excitedly ran off the field, Chapman stood with his hands on his knees and dropped his head at the missed opportunity.

Toronto left eight runners on base. Gray, who made his first playoff start in six years, stranded two runners on base in both the first and second innings. Brock Stewart, who returned in time for the playoffs after a three-month stint on the injured list, struck out two batters in a clean seventh inning and may have yelled the loudest in the entire ballpark after his last out.

Griffin Jax pitched a clean eighth inning, which included a collision with Cavan Biggio as he made a successful tag along the first-base line for his final out, and Jhoan Duran picked up the save by striking out Daulton Varsho to set off another wild celebration.