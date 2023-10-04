The common thread in the Twins' 18-game postseason losing streak that spanned from 2004 until Tuesday — even more of a binding than those losses to the Yankees — was that the Twins in many years did not have a team well-equipped to win in the postseason.

They lacked dominant starting pitching and were short of bullpen arms — particularly strikeout pitchers in both cases — while their lineup often underachieved because not enough of their capable hitters were ready to meet the postseason moment (and the better pitchers that came with it).

That was not the case Tuesday, and it showed. The 3-1 win over Toronto showcased how different these Twins can be and brought to mind three of the biggest moves of Derek Falvey's time as Chief Baseball Officer, as I talked about on Wednesday's Daily Delivery podcast.

They are, in order of how they happened but not necessarily importance:

1. Choosing Royce Lewis with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft, the first one overseen by Falvey and GM Thad Levine. There was hardly a consensus that season, and Lewis to some was an outlier pick. But he has quickly become the face of the Twins this season, and his legend grew three sizes with homers in his first two at bats Tuesday.

2. Landing Carlos Correa in free agency in 2022, then re-signing him after a turbulent off-season to a long-term deal. Correa didn't have the season anyone envisioned this year, but he made the kind of play that has eluded the Twins in the postseason on Tuesday by fielding a misplayed slow roller and cutting down a runner at the plate.

3. Trading Luis Arraez for Pablo Lopez before the 2023 season. The move was unpopular with many fans and became even less popular when Arraez flirted with .400 for part of the year while Lopez was merely decent. But Lopez is a top-of-rotation talent, and he gave the Twins at least an even chance in Game 1 that they seldom have had in the last couple decades. His 5.2 innings of one-run ball was as much as the Twins could have asked for Tuesday.

Add it up, and it was not just a victory Tuesday — it was cause for a victory lap for Falvey.

Here are four more things to know today:

*It was fun hearing Vikings QB Kirk Cousins talk Wednesday about his spur-of-the-moment decision Tuesday to bring his family to the Twins' Game 1 win. They bought tickets online and tried to blend in with the crowd.

*Sports Business Journal had some interesting updates to the ongoing question of Diamond Sports' business model. The upshot? If Diamond Sports gets an extension on its bankruptcy reorganization this week, expect February 2024 to be a time when a lot of questions about the future of TV — including Bally Sports North — get answered.

*Aaron Rodgers is doing his own research again.

