Twins playoff schedule: Wild-card games, ticket updates and more
The Twins will host a best-of-three wild-card series at Target Field against the Blue Jays starting Tuesday. Here's the schedule and ticket information.
Live: Twins-Blue Jays Game 1 updates from the press box with La Velle E. Neal III
Live from Target Field: Star Tribune Sports columnist La Velle E. Neal III provides updates from the press box as the Twins try to win their first playoff game since 2004.
Twins vs. Blue Jays: Playoff roster breakdown, wild-card series prediction
A position-by-position breakdown of the Twins and Blue Jays shows which team has the edge in the American League wild-card series at Target Field.
Home runs and strikeouts: Twins believe they have formula for playoff success
Players such as Game 1 starter Pablo López and catcher Ryan Jeffers know the Twins do two key things well: The pitchers strike batters out and the offense hits home runs.
After painful regular season for Twins, Carlos Correa ready for 'all that matters'
Out since Sept. 18 because of a flareup of his plantar fasciitis, Carlos Correa has been getting ready for the Twins wild-card series with the Blue Jays.
Blue Jays turn to Kevin Gausman for Game 1, despite struggles against Twins
Toronto Blue Jays ace Kevin Gausman led the American League in strikeouts and posted a sterling 3.16 ERA — but the Twins scored seven runs in 10 innings against him this season.
Only in Minnesota: Vikings, Twins battle for who has worse playoff curse
The Twins get a chance to put years of bad luck (and poor play) behind them starting Tuesday in the American League wild-card round.
The Twins have lost 18 consecutive postseason games, a record for all major North American sports. Here's how it happened
Misfortune has followed the team since 2004. The Twins will have their next chance to break the streak on Tuesday.
Is this the year the Twins break the losing streak — and dream of more?
In this special edition Twins playoff preview of Daily Delivery, host Michael Rand starts out with his three keys to the Wild Card series against the Blue Jays.
Every Twins postseason appearance since 1961
The Twins have reached the postseason 14 teams since becoming a franchise in 1961. In that time, they've won five playoff series and two World Series.
Twins playoff roster update: Carlos Correa, Royce Lewis likely; Byron Buxton complicated
Royce Lewis could be at his normal position or designated hitter, while Carlos Correa said he will definitely be at shortstop. Byron Buxton's status is less clear.