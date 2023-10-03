Twins players and staff celebrate after winning the American League Central title. The Minnesota Twins hosted the Los Angeles Angels at Target Field on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minn. ] RENEE JONES SCHNEIDER • renee.jones@startribune.com

— Renée Jones Schneider, Star Tribune

Twins playoff schedule: Wild-card games, ticket updates and more

October 01, 2023 - 11:14 PM

The Twins will host a best-of-three wild-card series at Target Field against the Blue Jays starting Tuesday. Here's the schedule and ticket information.

Live: Twins-Blue Jays Game 1 updates from the press box with La Velle E. Neal III

Royce Lewis celebrated after hitting a two-run homer in the first inning for the Twins. He added a solo shot in the third.

— Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

October 03, 2023 - 4:45 PM

Live from Target Field: Star Tribune Sports columnist La Velle E. Neal III provides updates from the press box as the Twins try to win their first playoff game since 2004.

Twins vs. Blue Jays: Playoff roster breakdown, wild-card series prediction

Royce Lewis, José Berrios and Jhoan Duran are likely to have a big impact on the outcome of the wild-card series between the Twins and Blue Jays.

— Star Tribune and AP photos

October 03, 2023 - 10:46 AM

A position-by-position breakdown of the Twins and Blue Jays shows which team has the edge in the American League wild-card series at Target Field.

Home runs and strikeouts: Twins believe they have formula for playoff success

October 02, 2023 - 10:23 PM

Players such as Game 1 starter Pablo López and catcher Ryan Jeffers know the Twins do two key things well: The pitchers strike batters out and the offense hits home runs.

After painful regular season for Twins, Carlos Correa ready for 'all that matters'

Carlos Correa did this a lot this season: play the field. The shortstop played through pain for large parts of the summer.

— Renée Jones Schneider, Star Tribune

October 02, 2023 - 7:45 PM

Out since Sept. 18 because of a flareup of his plantar fasciitis, Carlos Correa has been getting ready for the Twins wild-card series with the Blue Jays.

Blue Jays turn to Kevin Gausman for Game 1, despite struggles against Twins

Kevin Gausman led the American League this season with 237 strikeouts and his 3.16 ERA was the second-best mark of his career.

— Julio Cortez, Associated Press

October 02, 2023 - 9:38 PM

Toronto Blue Jays ace Kevin Gausman led the American League in strikeouts and posted a sterling 3.16 ERA — but the Twins scored seven runs in 10 innings against him this season.

Only in Minnesota: Vikings, Twins battle for who has worse playoff curse

Joe Nathan sat in the Yankee Stadium dugout after the Twins lost Game 2 of the ALDS in 2004. Blair Walsh tugged on his chinstrap after missing a field goal late in the playoffs against the Seahawks.

— Star Tribune

October 02, 2023 - 6:44 PM

The Twins get a chance to put years of bad luck (and poor play) behind them starting Tuesday in the American League wild-card round.