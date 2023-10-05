Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand looks at three players who maybe didn't steal the show in the Twins' victories over Toronto but who played important roles all the same. And he looks ahead to the American League Division Series starting Saturday in Houston.

15:00: Chip Scoggins joins Rand to talk about the other big games this weekend — namely Michigan at Gophers on Saturday and Chiefs at Vikings on Sunday. It's setting up to be a huge weekend, though Minnesota teams will be underdogs throughout.

31:00: One key stat that could turn the Vikings' season around.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports