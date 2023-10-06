HOUSTON – After sweeping the Toronto Blue Jays in the wild-card round, the Twins had a few options for their Game 1 starting pitcher in the American League Division Series.

They picked Bailey Ober.

Ober was left off the wild-card roster because he pitched in the regular season finale, so he is fully rested to start Saturday against Astros ace Justin Verlander. First pitch is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. at Minute Maid Park.

Joe Ryan was scheduled to start a potential do-or-die Game 3 if it was necessary. Pablo López is expected to start Game 2 and Sonny Gray will likely follow in Game 3. López could return for a potential Game 5 on regular rest.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli apparently had second thoughts about starting Ryan against the Astros, who he faced twice in 2023 and gave up nine runs in 10 total innings.

Ryan also allowed 32 home runs this season, fourth-most in the American League; the Astros ranked fifth in the AL in home runs with 222, and home runs accounted for 45.1 percent of all runs the Astros scored.

Neither Ober nor Ryan has ever appeared in a postseason game. Verlander has started 34 postseason games, third-most in major league history. He's 16-11 with a 3.64 ERA in the playoffs. The 40-year-old is a three-time Cy Young Award winner and has won two World Series with Houston.