AMERICAN LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES

TWINS VS. ASTROS

The Twins won the American League Central at 87-75 and were the No. 3 seed in the American League before sweeping No. 6 Toronto in a wild-card series at Target Field. They are 49-34 at home. Target Field is open air, and temperatures for Games 3 and (if necessary) 4 are expected to be in the low 50s.

Houston (90-72) is the defending World Series champions; there has not been a repeat champion in 23 seasons. The American League West champions had a losing record at home (39-42) playing in Minute Maid Park, which has a retractable roof. They were the No. 2 seed and had a first round bye. Games 1 and 2 are in Houston on Saturday and Sunday.

HITTING

The Twins tied for third in MLB with 233 home runs and were seventh in slugging percentage (.428) while hitting .243 and striking out a major-league record 1,654 times. By comparison, the Astros fanned only 1,241 times (third fewest). They hit .259 (fifth in MLB), were seventh in homers (222) and sixth in slugging percentage (.437).

First base

Alex Kirilloff and Donovan Solano, Twins: Kirilloff (11 HR in 88 games) will play against righthanders and Solano (.282 in 134 games) against lefties.

Jóse Abreu, Astros: The 2020 AL MVP with the White Sox signed as a free agent and drove in 90 runs. His .383 slugging percentage and .680 OPS were career lows.

Edge: Houston

Second base

Edouard Julien, Twins: The Twins leadoff man, a rookie with an .840 OPS, will start against righthanders. Kyle Farmer (11 HRs in 120 games) will take over (and play third base) against lefthanders.

Jose Altuve, Astros: Limited to 90 games because of injury, he hit .311 with a .915 OPS. The 2017 AL MVP is an eight-time All-Star and former Gold Glove winner.

Edge: Houston

Third base

Jorge Polanco, Twins: The switch-hitting Polanco (14 HRs in 80 games) will play second against lefties, with Farmer taking over at third. Polanco struggled at third in the field against the Blue Jays.

Alex Bregman, Astros: Like Altuve, he has two World Series rings. Had 25 HRs and 90 RBI. In 86 postseason games, he has 15 home runs and a .237 average.

Edge: Houston

Shortstop

Carlos Correa, Twins: Hobbled by plantar fasciitis, the former Astros star made two standout defensive plays against Toronto and had the only RBI in Game 2. But he's clearly limping.

Jeremy Peña, Astros: Peña replaced Correa at shortstop last season, won a Gold Glove and was the World Series MVP. Hit .263 with 10 home runs.

Edge: even

Left field

Matt Wallner and Willi Castro, Twins: Lefthanded-hitting Wallner starts against righthanders; Castro is a switch hitter who bats .266 lefthanded and .237 righthanded. Wallner slugged .507 and Castro had 33 steals.

Michael Brantley, Astros: The 37-year-old five-time All-Star has played in only 15 games after missing a year because of shoulder surgery.

Edge: Twins

Center field

Michael A. Taylor, Twins: Taylor has won a Gold Glove and was the regular CF when Byron Buxton was only able to DH this season. Taylor hit .220 with 21 HRs.

Chas McCormick, Astros: The lefthanded-hitting McCormick (22 HR, 70 RBI in 115 games) had injury issues and is not in Taylor's league as a fielder.

Edge: even

Right field

Max Kepler, Twins: He was hitting only .207 at the All-Star break, but ended up at .260 and led the team with 24 HRs and 66 RBI.

Kyle Tucker, Astros: An All-Star the past two seasons, he hit 29 home runs and drove in an AL-leading 112 runs.

Edge: Houston

Catcher

Ryan Jeffers, Twins: He had a breakthrough season at the plate (.276 average, .858 OPS) and improved defensively. His backup, Christian Vázquez, caught the last out of the World Series last year for the Astros.

Martín Maldonado, Astros: The 36-year-old is Gold Glove caliber but a liability at the plate, hitting .191 with 139 strikeouts in 362 at-bats. Yainier Diaz (.282 average) is a quality backup.

Edge: Twins

Designated hitter

Royce Lewis, Twins: The rookie third baseman's hamstring injury has the Twins playing musical chairs in the infield. Came off the injured list and homered in his first two at-bats in the wild-card series.

Yordan Alvarez, Astros: An oblique injury limited him to 114 games, but he still had 31 HRs and 91 RBI and a whopping .990 OPS.

Edge: Houston

Bench

Twins: Farmer, Castro and Solano might end up playing as much as the regulars, and Vázquez started more games than Jeffers during the season.

Astros: Mauricio Dubón can play everywhere and does (.278 in 132 games). He and good-fielding Jake Meyers could get outfield starts; Diaz is a hidden gem.

Edge: Twins

PITCHING

Twins pitchers had an MLB-high 9.63 strikeouts per game and walked just 2.73 batters per game (fourth best) with a 1.20 WHIP (fourth). The Astros had a 1.28 WHIP (14th), struck out 9.00 per nine and walked 3.30.

Starting pitchers

Twins: RH Pablo López (11-8, 3.66, 234 K), RH Sonny Gray (8-8, 2.79, 183 K), RH Joe Ryan (11-10, 4.51, 197 K), RH Kenta Maeda (6-8, 4.23, 117 K).

López, second in the AL in strikeouts, and Gray, second in ERA, were the winning pitchers against Toronto. The two All-Stars are in line to start Games 2 and 3; Ryan, Maeda or righthander Bailey Ober — who wasn't on the wild card series roster — will get the Game 1 nod.

Astros: RH Justin Verlander (13-8, 3.22, 144 K), LH Framber Valdez (12-11, 3.45, 200 K), RH Cristian Javier (10-5, 4.56, 159 K), RH Hunter Brown (11-3, 5.09, 178 K).

Verlander, who won a Cy Young with the Astros last season before signing as a free agent with the Mets, was 7-3 with Houston after returning in a midseason trade. The 40-year-old is 16-11 in 35 postseason games. Valdez threw a no-hitter this season and was an All-Star, and Javier started a combined no-hitter in last year's World Series.

Edge: even

Bullpen

Twins: They gave up no runs in the wild-card series with RH Louie Varland, RH Brock Stewart, LH Caleb Thielbar and RH Griffin Jax setting up RH closer Jhoan Duran. With a possible two days of rest in the series, they should be well set.

Astros: Houston has five flame-throwing righthanders in Ryan Pressley (31 saves in 37 chances), Hector Neris (1.71 ERA in 71 games), Bryan Abreu (1.75 ERA in 72 games), Phil Maton and Rafael Montero; and RHP Kendall Graveman was picked up from the White Sox at the deadline.

Edge: Houston

Managers

Rocco Baldelli, Twins: Played it by the book against the Blue Jays, who outsmarted themselves with a questionable pitching change in Game 2. When Baldelli was born in 1981, Dusty Baker was a 32-year-old All-Star outfielder for the Dodgers.

Dusty Baker, Astros: Future Hall of Famer made the switch from old school to new school and wore out a million toothpicks along the way. In 26 seasons with Giants, Cubs, Reds, Nationals and Astros he's 2,183-1,862 (seventh all-time in victories).

Edge: Houston

PREDICTION

In a short series, the Twins will need to steal one in climate-controlled Minute Maid and then try to freeze out the Astros in Minnesota next week. Smart money says Astros in four.