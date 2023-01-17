Carlos Correa isn't the only star shortstop, the Twins hope, that they signed to a contract in the past week. We'll have to wait a decade or so to see if they're right.

Hendry Chivilli, a 17-year-old who is one of the top-rated infield prospects in the Dominican Republic, has agreed to a contract with the Twins worth $1.1 million, according to Baseball America, a magazine that closely tracks international signings. Chivilli is one of six players, the magazine reported, to agree to a contract with the Twins over the first two days of the annual international signing period.

The biggest chunk, however, of the Twins' nearly $6.4 million bonus pool for international amateurs — they are one of eight teams allowed to spend this year's maximum — went to a 16-year-old outfielder from Cuba. Ariel Castro, who scouts say has significant potential as a power-hitting outfielder, accepted a $2.5 million contract, according to mlb.com.

In addition, the Twins have added four prospects from Venezuela: righthanders Miguel Cordero and Jeicol Surumay, catcher Carlos Silva and shortstop Juan Hernandez.

The Twins, who signed current players like Luis Arraez, Max Kepler and Jorge Polanco through the amateur-bonus system, did not confirm the signings, and normally does not do so until the players pass physicals.