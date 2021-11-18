More than 20 metro-area farmers markets will be open during the 2021-2022 winter season. The majority will take place indoors, congregating in community centers, shopping malls and nursery greenhouses, but a small number will be embracing the open-air elements from now until April.
INDOOR
Apple Valley (St. Paul Farmers Market)
Inside Bachman's, open Jan. 15 and 29, Feb. 5 and 19 and March 5 and 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
7955 W. 150th St., Apple Valley, stpaulfarmersmarket.com
Bloomington Farmers Market
Inside the Bloomington Civic Plaza, open Dec. 11, Feb. 12 and March 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington, bloomingtonmn.gov
Eagan Market Fest
Inside the Eagan Community Center, open Dec. 1, 15 and 29; Jan. 12; Feb. 9; March 9; and April 13, from 4 to 7 p.m.
3830 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan, cityofeagan.com/marketfest
Fridley (St. Paul Farmers Market)
Inside Bachman's, open Jan. 16 and 30, Feb. 13 and 27, and March 13 and 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
8200 University Av. NE., Fridley, stpaulfarmersmarket.com
(Golden Valley) Market in the Valley
Inside the Brookview Community Center, open Dec. 12, Jan. 9, Feb. 13 and March 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
316 Brookview Pkwy., Golden Valley, marketinthevalley.org
Hopkins Farmers Market
Inside the Hopkins Activity Center, open Nov. 20 and 27 and Dec. 4, 11 and 18, from 9 a.m. to noon.
33 14th Av. N., Hopkins, hopkinsfarmersmarket.com
Maple Grove Farmers Market
Inside the Maple Grove Community Center, open Nov. 23 and Dec. 9 and 21, from 3 to 6 p.m.
12951 Weaver Lake Road, Maple Grove, maplegrovefarmersmarket.com
Maplewood (St. Paul Farmers Market)
Inside Bachman's, open Jan. 9 and 23, Feb. 6 and 20, and March 6 and 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
2600 White Bear Av., Maplewood, stpaulfarmersmarket.com
(Minneapolis) Linden Hills Farmers Market/Plate & Parcel
Inside Wagner's Garden Center, open Nov. 20, 21, 27 and 28 and Dec. 4, 5, 11, 12, 18 and 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
6024 Penn Av. S., Mpls., lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org
(Minneapolis) Mill City Farmers Market
Inside the Mill City Museum, open Nov. 20, Dec. 4 and 18, Jan. 8and 22, Feb. 12 and 26, March 12 and 26 and April 9 and 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
704 S. 2nd St., Mpls., millcityfarmersmarket.org
Minneapolis (St. Paul Farmers Market)
Inside Bachman's, open Jan. 8 and 22, Feb. 5 and 19, and March 5 and 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
6010 Lyndale Av. S., stpaulfarmersmarket.com
Minnetonka Farmers Market
Inside the Minnetonka Community Center, open Dec. 4, Jan. 8, Feb. 12 and March 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka, minnetonkamn.gov
Oakdale Farmers Market
Inside the Discovery Center, open Nov. 27, Dec. 11, Jan. 8 and 22, Feb. 5 and 19, and March 5 and 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
4444 Hadley Av. N., Oakdale, cioakdale.mn.us
Prior Lake Farmers Market
Inside the South Lake Village mall, open Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 and 18, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
16731 S. Hwy. 13, Prior Lake, priorlakefarmersmarket.com
Richfield Farmers Market
Inside the Richfield Community Center, open Nov. 20; Dec. 11, 12 and 18; Jan. 1 and 15; Feb. 11 (open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and 19; March 5 and 19; and April 2, 16 and 30, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
7000 Nicollet Av. S., Richfield, facebook.com/richfieldfarmersmarket
Shoreview Farmers Market
Inside the Shoreview Community Center, open Nov. 23 and Dec. 7 and 21, from 4 to 7 p.m.
4580 Victoria St. N., Shoreview, shoreviewmn.gov
OUTDOOR
Minneapolis Farmers Market
Open Nov. 20 and 21; Dec. 4, 5, 11, 12, 18 and 19: Jan. 8 and 22; Feb. 5 and 19; March 5 and 19; and April 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 23 and 24, from 9 a.m. to noon.
312 E. Lyndale Av. N., Mpls., 612-333-1718, mplsfarmersmarket.com
(Minneapolis) Neighborhood Roots
The Fulton, Kingfield and Nokomis farmers markets join forces during the cold-weather months at the Fulton Farmers Market location. Open Nov. 20, Dec. 11 and 18, Jan. 15, Feb. 19, March 19 and April 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
4901 Chowen Av. S., Mpls., neighborhoodrootsmn.org
(Minneapolis) Northeast Farmers Market
Open Dec. 4, Jan. 8, Feb. 5, March 5 and April 2, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
629 2nd St. NE., Mpls., northeastfarmersmarket.com
St. Paul Farmers Market
Open Nov. 20 and 21, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Also open for a pre-Thanksgiving market on Nov. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Beginning Dec. 4, open Saturday (except Christmas), from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
290 E. 5th St., St. Paul, stpaulfarmersmarket.com
MARKETS BY DAY
November
20: Hopkins, Linden Hills, Mill City, Minneapolis, Neighborhood Roots, Prior Lake, Richfield, St. Paul
21: Linden Hills, Minneapolis, St. Paul
23: Maple Grove, Shoreview
24: St. Paul
27: Hopkins, Linden Hills, Oakdale
28: Linden Hills
December
1: Eagan
4: Hopkins, Linden Hills, Mill City, Minneapolis, Minnetonka, Northeast, Prior Lake, St. Paul
5: Linden Hills, Minneapolis
7: Shoreview
9: Maple Grove
11: Bloomington, Hopkins, Linden Hills, Minneapolis, Neighborhood Roots, Oakdale, Richfield, St. Paul
12: Golden Valley, Linden Hills, Minneapolis, Richfield
15: Eagan
18: Hopkins, Linden Hills, Mill City, Minneapolis, Neighborhood Roots, Prior Lake, Richfield, St. Paul
19: Linden Hills, Minneapolis
21: Maple Grove, Shoreview
29: Eagan
January
1: Richfield, St. Paul
8: Mill City, Minneapolis, Minneapolis (Bachman's), Minnetonka, Northeast, Oakdale, St. Paul
9: Golden Valley, Maplewood
12: Eagan
15: Apple Valley, Neighborhood Roots, Richfield
16: Fridley, St. Paul
22: Mill City, Minneapolis, Minneapolis (Bachman's), Oakdale
23: Maplewood, St. Paul
29: Apple Valley
30: Fridley, St. Paul
February
5: Apple Valley, Minneapolis, Minneapolis (Bachman's), Northeast, Oakdale, St. Paul
6: Maplewood
9: Eagan
11: Richfield
12: Bloomington, Mill City, Minnetonka, St. Paul
13: Fridley, Golden Valley
19: Apple Valley, Minneapolis, Minneapolis (Bachman's), Neighborhood Roots, Oakdale, Richfield, St. Paul
20: Maplewood
26: Mill City, St. Paul
27: Fridley
March
5: Apple Valley, Minneapolis, Minneapolis (Bachman's), Northeast, Oakdale, Richfield, St. Paul
6: Maplewood
9: Eagan
12: Bloomington, Mill City, Minnetonka, St. Paul
13: Fridley, Golden Valley
19: Apple Valley, Minneapolis, Minneapolis (Bachman's), Neighborhood Roots, Oakdale, Richfield, St. Paul
20: Maplewood
26: Mill City, St. Paul
27: Fridley
April
2: Minneapolis, Northeast, Richfield, St. Paul
3: Minneapolis
9: Mill City, Minneapolis, St. Paul
10: Minneapolis
13: Eagan
16: Minneapolis, Neighborhood Roots, Richfield, St. Paul
23: Mill City, Minneapolis, St. Paul
24: Minneapolis
30: Richfield, St. Paul