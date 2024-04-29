Selecting the right way to celebrate Mom requires a lot of consideration. A lot depends on what type of mom we're dealing with.

Is she the sort who invites every kid from the neighborhood over for milk and homemade cookies? She might enjoy afternoon tea with the kids and a box of Parisienne pastries. Is she an overextended working mom who might be grappling with a bit of decision fatigue? Take her to a breakfast where the menu is set and there's a whole staff ready to dote on her. Or are you the mom, making your own plans to turn some caretaking over to a partner? We even have a no-kids experience with cocktails that sounds amazing.

No matter the mom mood, whether she's been there since the beginning or grown into the person you call first with big news, we have tracked down an ideal way to celebrate the special nurturer in your life. Show her you've put some thought into planning this year with these spectacular brunches, beautiful meal kits or maybe even a special tea service.

Dine-in

Acqua

Take Mom out to this charming White Bear Lake eatery for a three-course family-style meal that includes soft scrambled eggs, burrata with olive oil and shaved tomato, French toast custard casserole and more. There's amaretto cheesecake for dessert. Serving 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; adults $48, kids 12 and under $18. Make a reservation online.

4453 Lake Av. S., White Bear Lake, acqua-restaurants.com

Animales Barbeque

If mom is a craft beer fan or enjoys a lively patio, chef Jon Wipfli's barbecue trailer at Bauhaus Brew Labs just launched a new brunch menu served 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays. This is a fantastic, casual option where the kids can run around outside while mom digs into a pastrami and egg sandwich, meat-topped congee and more. No reservations necessary, but items can and do sell out.

1315 NE. Tyler St., Mpls., animalesbarbeque.com/bbq

Baldamar

This Roseville restaurant has become ground zero for big brunch services, and Mother's Day is the mother of all brunch services. Expectations are high and the restaurant aims to deliver with Veuve Clicquot served by the glass, eggs Florentine, crème brûlée French toast, lobster pasta and more. Adults $68.95, kids $21.95. Find the full menu on the website and reserve your spot online.

1642 W. County Road B2, Roseville, baldamar.com

Bungalow Club

The Lake Street bistro is hosting a family-style brunch starting at 10 a.m. with menu items like an old-fashioned relish tray, leek and ramp frittata, ravioli, potato latkes, focaccia with honeycomb butter, Jagerwurst, coffee cake and more. There are add-ons, too, like oysters or the restaurant's signature arancini. Adults $50, $20 for kids under 10. Make reservations online.

4300 E. Lake St., Mpls., thebungalowclubmpls.com

Chloe

Take Mom to a restaurant inspired by the chef's daughter. Chloe is hosting a special Mother's Day brunch starting at 10 a.m. with a French-inspired a la carte menu. Make a reservation through Resy online.

700 S. 3rd St., Mpls., chloebyvincent.com

Earl Giles

Mom might enjoy this beautiful, plant-filled distillery in Northeast for a special meal that will include a Mom-osa (likely to contain glitter). The menu boasts lobster rolls, duck confit eggs Benedict, and a cheesy mortadella breakfast sandwich. Food is a la carte, but the restaurant asks for a $25 per person down payment to secure a reservation. Seatings begin at 11 a.m.

1325 NE. Quincy St., Mpls., earlgiles.com

Fhima's

Chef David Fhima's downtown restaurant is pulling out all the stops for a special Mediterranean Mother's Day meal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: eggs Benedict with gravlax, prime rib, lobster eggs and an entire spread of sweet treats like eclairs, profiteroles, croissants and more. Each adult gets one bellini, mimosa or Bloody Mary included in the cost, which is $55 for adults, $24 for children under 12. Make reservations online.

40 S. 7th St., Mpls., fhimasmpls.com

Hazelwood

This restaurant is a solid crowd-pleaser. Plus, with locations in Bloomington, St. Louis Park, Tonka Bay and Woodbury, it's easy to get to and the locations generally have great parking and accessibility. Bonus points if you bring a stepmom and kick off brunch with a Poison Apple cocktail, a mix of ginger, apple, cinnamon syrup and Crown Royal. Reservations are filling up quickly.

8150 26th Av. S., Bloomington; 4450 Excelsior Blvd., St. Louis Park; 5635 Manitou Road, Tonka Bay; 9240 Hudson Road, Woodbury; hazelwoodfoodanddrink.com

Hell's Kitchen

If Mom's a morning cocktail fan, she'll love the massive Bloody Mary and Screwmosa buffets at Hell's Kitchen. There are also all the breakfast classics that this irreverent eatery has been serving since 2002. Lemon-ricotta pancakes, sausage bread, Mahnomin porridge and waffles and more are all available, as are plenty of reservations on Open Table.

80 S. 9th St., Mpls., hellskitcheninc.com

Maison Margaux

Far cheaper than tickets to Paris, this North Loop restaurant from David Fhima is leaning into European luxury with a special brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with lobster eggs Benedict, omelet au fromage, French toast, Provençale potatoes, asparagus and a selection of pastries. Brunch is $59 for adults, $24 for kids under 12. Reserve online.

224 N. 1st St., Mpls., maisonmargauxmpls.com

Saint Dinette

This St. Paul restaurant has always exceeded expectations by blending cozy comforts with highbrow skill and technique. Dazzle Mom with an early-morning meal here before (or after) a visit to the nearby farmers market. Saint Dinette will valet your market goods while you all can luxuriate in a lovely brunch; prices are a la carte. Reserve a table online ahead of time, the restaurant is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

261 E. 5th St., St. Paul, saintdinette.com

St. Genevieve

Chef Steven Brown's south Minneapolis restaurant is hosting a prix-fixe brunch that includes an amuse and two courses, deliciously inspired by spring (think smoked salmon toast, quiche, omelets and more). There's even a special menu tailored for kids as well as supplemental menu additions, sparkling beverages and á la carte offerings. Adults are $45, kids $20. Prepaid reservations are available from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

5003 Bryant Av. S., Mpls., stgmpls.com

Tilia

Another Steven Brown offering, his landmark Linden Hills bistro has a few reservations still available for a Mother's Day prix-fixe menu that includes a strawberry yogurt frappé starter and two other courses, from salad and crêpes to Cuban sandwiches and mushroom tartine. There are add-ons, too; tickets start at $35 for adults, $12 for kids. Snag a reservation online; the special brunch is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

2726 W. 43rd St., Mpls., tiliampls.com

Tullibee

Every mom will say that the most thoughtful gifts are the ones that are the most treasured. The staff at Tullibee got that note and have put together a brunch inspired by family recipes from their moms, served family-style. A recipe card will be given to diners as a keepsake. Brunch is $60 for adults, $15 for kids 10 and under, serving from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reserve on Open Table.

300 Washington Av. N., Mpls., hewinghotel.com/tullibee

Buffet

6Smith

Take Mom to this Wayzata restaurant with gorgeous views for the holiday and expect to fill up on an extravagant brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $69.95 for adults, kids 5-12 are $29.95, and under 4 eat free. If Mom's not a morning person, the restaurant is open for happy hour, and dinner reservations start at 4 p.m.

294 Grove Lane E., Wayzata, 6smith.com

Mara

Surround Mom with the opulence that only the Four Seasons can achieve. The luxurious brunch buffet includes a chef's station with made-to-order omelets, a carving station and a whole spread of jaw-dropping confections. Floral bouquets are also available for prepurchase and will be placed on the table as a lovely remembrance of the day. Adults $115, kids 12 and under $55. Reserve online.

245 Hennepin Av S.., Mpls., mararestaurantandbar.com

W.A. Frost and Co.

Why not treat Mom to a little weather-related optimism on one of the most beloved patios in the cities? The traditional buffet, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., includes carving and omelet stations. There are also reservations indoors for those who worry about the chill or trekking those treats from inside out to the patio. Or celebrate later, with dinner reservations available from 5 to 7 p.m.

374 Selby Av., St. Paul, wafrost.com

Tria Restaurant

North Oaks' popular fine-dining destination is hosting a brunch buffet filled with early-morning classics. Cost is $59.95 for grown-ups, $24.95 for kids 11 and under. If Mom's not an early riser, make a reservation for a three-course prix-fixe dinner for $52 per person. Make reservations on Tock.

5959 Centerville Road, North Oaks, triarestaurant.com

Young Joni

Moms are always foisted out of bed early for the brunch buffet, but what if there was a sleep-in lunch buffet option? Chef/owner Ann Kim and her team are hosting a midday feast with raw bar selections, a prime rib carving station, all-you-can-eat pizzas and more. Tickets are available via Resy for $65 per person.

165 13th Av. NE., Mpls., youngjoni.com

Takeout

Paris Dining Club

No one creates an at-home fine-dining experience like chef Jamie Malone's Paris Dining Club. For Mother's Day, she's packing up asparagus and artichokes with aioli, duck rillettes with baguettes, lobster pasta with brown butter, bacon and Cognac with a salad and an optional strawberry and almond tart dessert topped with salted cream. Boxes are still available from $65. Available for pickup (414 3rd Av. N., Mpls.) on May 10. Order at parisdiningclub.com.

Patisserie 46/Rose Street Patisserie

Order a French Toast kit ($75) from Minneapolis' most highly decorated chef for the ultimate breakfast in bed for Mom. There are all kinds of other brunch treats to order from the bakeries, in Minneapolis and St. Paul. Get a full quiche, box of pastries, bon bons, opera cake, lemon tart and more. View the entire menu on Tock and order for pickup on May 10, 11 or 12.

4552 Grand Av. S., Mpls.; 171 N. Snelling Av., St. Paul; patisserie46.com

Cooks Bellecour

Load up on fabulous pastries from this combo culinary shop/bakery, including strawberry shortcake croissants ($7.50), filled with strawberry chantilly, dipped in white chocolate, garnished with strawberry shortcake crumble. Or order a Celebration Brunch for four to six people ($99), with a classic spinach and cheese quiche, salade verte with maple-mustard vinaigrette, a cinnamon swirl coffee cake and freshly squeezed orange juice. Don't miss the Brown Sugar Cinnamon Swirl Coffee Cake ($29.95), with cardamom cream cheese buttercream, blackberries, lemon zest, and delicate white chocolate tuiles, or the Fallen Chocolate Soufflé ($55), chocolate mousse topped with a crisp chocolate glaçage topping, and finished with a dollop of vanilla bean whipped cream. Place orders online via Tock for pickup May 10-12 at any of the three locations.

877 Grand Av., St. Paul; 210 N. 1st St., Mpls.; 3934 Market St., Edina; cooksbellecour.com

Mason Jar

Feed a crowd with a full fancy meal packed up to go. The menu generously serves six, and includes prime rib or grilled London broil, au gratin potatoes, garlic-buttered asparagus, salad and rolls for $155-$195. A host of extras available to add on, from Atlantic salmon to soup and a Bloody Mary kit. Order by May 10 for pickup on May 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It'll be hot and ready to go.

565 Cliff Road, Eagan, masonjar.kitchen

Experiences

Mommy & Me Afternoon Tea

Put on your best twirling dresses for a fancy afternoon on May 11, at Prelude at the Westin Edina Galleria, where mothers and their kids can share a bunch of little bites and sips of tea (or maybe a mimosa for Mom). The menu is split between more kid-friendly foods like a peanut butter honey and banana sandwich, and mom-friendly crostini with prosciutto. Cost is $60 for adults, $15 for kids. Reserve space online.

3201 Galleria, Edina, marriott.com

Your Momma's Rooftop Retreat

Leave the kids at home and take a break for the day (what a lot of moms of littles actually want for this holiday). Bring a change of clothes for a sauna experience up on top of the Hewing Hotel on May 12 from noon to 3 p.m. There's also sound healing, spa and pool time plus bites and drinks available. Tickets are $95, which includes light bites and curated beverages, and available online.

300 Washington Av. N., Mpls., hewinghotel.com