Local communities, restaurants, distilleries and breweries are pulling out the stops for Cinco de Mayo celebrations this weekend. There is no shortage of places rolling out feasts and specials to celebrate Mexico's 1862 military victory over Napoleon's French forces, but if you need ideas, here are 10 to get you started.

City House

It's Cinco de Mayo all weekend long at this eatery along the Mississippi River. Highlights include beer specials and ceviche and housemade chicken al pastor. Oh, and that view. Open daily from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. 258 Mill St., St. Paul, cityhousemn.com

Hewing Hotel

Grab a margarita and listen to live music from the Twin Cities Latin Band in the hotel's back alleyway on May 5 from 6-8 p.m. Cost is $20 and includes a margarita. 300 Washington Av. N., Mpls., hewinghotel.com

Kendall's

On Cinco de Mayo, this Coon Rapids eatery will feature a Champagne margarita, with lime juice, Campo Bravo blanco tequila, Cointreau and Wycliff brut, as well as spicy mango, strawberry and pineapple margaritas ($9). Food specials include nachos ($11) and chips and salsa ($5). 12800 Bunker Prairie Road NW., Coon Rapids, kendallstc.com

La Doña Cerveceria

Attention night owls: this Latino brewery's Cinco de Mayo Fiesta Weekend is from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. on May 3 and 4, featuring a Salsa Night Extravaganza (the dancing, not the condiment) with music from the Tropical Zone Orchestra and Expresion Tropical. There will be tropical beer cocktails to complement the menu. 241 Fremont Av. N., Mpls., dameladona.com

Masa & Agave Cantina

From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on May 5, the speakeasy-style restaurant at Hotel Ivy will have $10 margaritas, $5 tacos and bottomless guacamole. Specials will include breakfast tacos, and there's live music from 3-7 p.m. 1115 2nd Av. S., Mpls., masaandagave.com

Midtown Global Market

Ahead of Cinco de Mayo, the food hall will celebrate its newest restaurant, El Taco Torro, on May 4 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be live music and performances. Jose Francisco Haro is following his successful food truck with his first brick and mortar space. The menu includes tacos, gorditas, tortas, burritos, quesadillas and more. 920 E. Lake Street, Mpls., eltacotorromn.com

Pajarito

For the sixth year, the St. Paul location is holding its annual family friendly block party — now over two days. The free celebration is May 4 from 1-9 p.m. and May 5 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. There's love music, kid-friendly fun as well as margaritas, Mexican beer and street-food specials (think tacos, elote-style corn, housemade tortilla chips, salsa, guac and more. Note: Food is cash only. 605 W. 7th St., St. Paul, pajaritorestaurant.com.

They're celebrating in Edina, too, with festivities on May 4 from 5-10 p.m. and May 5 from 2-8 p.m. Along with live music, there will be a variety of margaritas, Mexican beer and Mexican street fare. 3910 W. 50th St., Edina, pajaritorestaurant.com.

Punch Bowl Social

It's food, music and drink special time at Punch Bowl Social May 3-5. While the celebration lasts all day, from 5-9 p.m. there are free chips and salsa for each table, drink specials (with souvenir glasses!) and chances to win prizes. Reservations recommended. 1691 Park Place Blvd., St. Louis Park, punchbowlsocial.com

St. Paul Hotel

It's a little after the fact, but still worth celebrating. The Art of Taste Dinner featuring Don Julio is May 17 from 6-8:30 p.m. The six-course dinner that celebrates the Mexican spiritmaker and its traditions with guided tequila pairings is $175 per person. 350 Market St., St. Paul, saintpaulhotel.com

Tattersall Distilling River Falls

The Wisconsin branch of the distillery is debuting margaritas starting May 5, and will be celebrating with $11 margs all month, featuring a classic margarita made with tequila or mezcal and Tattersall's Orange Crema. 1777 Paulson Road, River Falls, Wis., tattersalldistilling.com



