'Ted Lasso'

In the third season of this Emmy-winning series, AFC Richmond must deal with a skeptical press, a new prima donna player, and Coach Nathan's transfer to the Dark Side. But there's still time to banter about Julie Andrews' greatest film roles. The show's chim chim cher-ee attitude could have easily worn out its welcome by now, like an upbeat pop song played too many times. But Jason Sudeikis and his writers keep finding innovative ways to celebrate optimism. For those craving a pick-me-up, "Lasso" continues to go down better than a spoonful of sugar. Wednesday, Apple TV Plus

'Real Madrid: Until the End'

If "Lasso" has converted you into a soccer fan, you may be tempted to check out this three-part documentary about Real Madrid's 2021-22 season, in which the team defied the odds to capture its 14th Champions League title. But unlike with the fictional Richmond players, it's hard to feel empathy for the European equivalent of the New York Yankees. It's a little like rooting for Goliath to squash David like a bug. Apple TV Plus

'Chang Can Dunk'

I'm a sucker for underdog squads in "Hoosiers" and "Big Shot." This family-friendly flick just isn't in their league. The main problem is that the story is primarily about one teenager who is more interested in getting points for showboating than leading his high school to victory. Bloom Li, who plays the height-challenged title character, is likable enough but it's hard to root for someone with such little team spirit. Still, it's nice to see an Asian American take the lead in a sports movie, even if it's not an all-star performance. Friday, Disney Plus

'The Cowboy and the Samurai'

Before exploding on the big screen in "Animal House," John Belushi snagged a supporting role in Jack Nicholson's directorial debut, "Goin' South." Legend has it they didn't get along. This 12-minute comedy imagines a more amicable relationship, although not before they square off in a living room showdown. The short doesn't offer much insight, but it's fun watching Jamie Costa (Nicholson) and Sandy Danto (Belushi) fight over who can deliver the most devilish impression. YouTube

'Elaine Stritch at Liberty'

One of my all-time favorite nights at the theater was Stritch's 2003 appearance in Minneapolis with a one-woman show that looked back at a stupendous career. Those not lucky enough to see her live — or who want to revisit that magical performance — will relish this treasure, recorded in London during that same tour. The late legend's take on "I'm Still Here" should be played daily over intercoms at nursing homes. BroadwayHD

'Gotham Knights'

In CW's latest adaptation of a DC comic book, Batman's adopted son leans on the Joker's daughter and other unlikely allies to figure out who killed daddy. None of the main characters possesses superpowers, unless you count the ability to always look like a runway model. 8 p.m. Tuesday, WUCW, Ch. 23

'Sin Eater'

This two-part documentary examines the unethical practices of Anthony Pellicano, an investigator who protected Hollywood hotshots by illegally wiretapping phone conversations. The project, made in corporation with the New York Times, includes plenty of law enforcement officials wagging their fingers at the crooked sleuth, but the greatest damage to Pellicano's reputation is self-inflicted. Interviews with the ex-con suggests he sees his life as an old detective movie without realizing that he's the bad guy. 9 p.m. Friday, FX, Hulu

'We Have a Ghost'

David Harbour, best known for talking tough in "Stranger Things," barely says a word in his latest role, a ghost who befriends the family that just moved into his house. He still manages to get a few laughs, mostly when his scare tactics don't work. The film also scores in the scenes where Jennifer Coolidge floats in as a paranormal investigator. But overall, "Ghost" feels like a poor attempt to conjure up the spirit of "Beetlejuice." Netflix