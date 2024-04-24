By all accounts, Jon Bon Jovi has led a charmed life with supportive parents, early success and a fantastic head of hair. That's an enviable history, but it makes for a fairly tedious documentary. Despite the lack of drama, "Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story," which starts streaming Friday on Hulu, stretches well beyond the four-hour mark, ticking off one triumph after another. Only superfans who know every line of "Livin' on a Prayer" will find watching the whole project anything more than a chore. The story line with the most potential for fireworks is the one dealing with Richie Sambora's departure from the band. But while Sambora sits down for a fresh interview, key reasons for the rift remain a mystery. The action is somewhat compelling when Bon Jovi allows cameras to trace his recovery from vocal cord surgery with the star wondering aloud if his career is over. But director Gotham Chopra struggles to pull any real emotion form his main subject. Bon Jovi is just too cool to let that fabulous hair down.

Also this week

'Art Happens Here'

John Lithgow is such an enthusiastic fellow, I'll bet he does a jig while brushing his teeth. He's the giddy guide for this one-hour tribute to high school arts teachers, jumping into pottery classes, dance recitals, silk-screen painting and vocal ensembles with the same goofy passion he brought to "3rd Rock From the Sun." Unfortunately, you never learn much about the inspirational instructors who are supposed to be in the spotlight. Lithgow's big personality forces them into the background. 9 p.m. Friday, TPT

'Tiger'

A wildlife documentary may be an odd way to get ready for Mother's Day but this one-hour visual feast does a nice job of showing the sacrifices a tigress makes to protect her three children. Priyanka Chopra Jonas provides playful, soothing narration that comes in handy when a python sneaks up on the cubs or a male predator flexes his muscle; it's never too scary for kids. This film's debut coincides with the launch of "Tigers on the Rise," a more serious take on India's mighty creatures. Disney+

'Knuckles'

I understand why this "Sonic the Hedgehog" frenemy would get his own six-part series. He's a compelling Thor-like thug, especially since he's played by Idris Elba, an actor with such a commanding voice that he probably gets pretty prompt room service. But the cartoon echidna ends up taking a back seat to the human character, Wade Whipple (Adam Pally), a deputy from the smallest town in Montana who's determined to beat his estranged father in a bowling tournament. Pally is an animated enough actor to keep kids and their parents entertained, but don't be surprised if Knuckles is fuming over his lack of screen time. Friday, Paramount+

'Broken Horses'

This documentary on questionable practices within the horse-racing world is another shining example of what can result out of collaborations between a newspaper company and professional filmmakers. Veteran reporters from the New York Times are front and center in this in-depth look at how doping has led to numerous deaths both on and off the tracks, with only a slap on the wrists to the owners and trainers who are most likely responsible. 9 p.m. Friday, FX. Starts streaming Saturday on Hulu







