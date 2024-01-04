Superheroes, dragons and sci-fi warriors will continue to make their way to the screen this year. But the shows I'm most excited about are grounded in reality, while still promising to boldly go where few series have gone before. Here are 10 to mark on your calendar.

"Masters of the Air": Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg continue to honor World War II veterans with this companion piece to "Band of Brothers" and "The Pacific." The nine-part miniseries focuses on the Air Forces' 100th Bomb Group, which suffered heavy casualties. You won't be able to take your eyes off the aerial scenes and star Austin Butler. Jan. 26, Apple TV+

"Feud: Capote vs. the Swans": If the latest installment of this anthology series is half as good as the one about Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, we're in for a treat. Diane Lane, Demi Moore and Naomi Watts are among the actors playing the high-society women loved and betrayed by author Truman Capote (Tom Hollander). Jan. 31, FX and Hulu

"Genius: MLK/X": There have been plenty of riveting films and TV shows about both the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X, so it'll be interesting to see if this eight-part story sheds any new light on the civil rights leaders. Creator Jeff Stetson penned the 1987 play, "The Meeting," which centered on an imaginary sit-down between the two giants. Feb. 1, National Geographic

"Curb Your Enthusiasm": Not much is known about the 12th season, except that creator Larry David has announced that it would be the last. Of course, those who take the "Seinfeld" co-creator at his word are fools. The guest star list includes Oscar winner Troy Kotsur ("Coda"). Feb. 4, HBO

"Shōgun": The 1980 adaptation of James Clavell's epic novel was one of the most watched miniseries in TV history. But showrunner Justin Marks, who co-wrote the screenplay for "Top Gun: Maverick," and co-creator Rachel Kondo, who is of Japanese descent, will almost certainly have a grittier, more authentic take. Feb. 27, FX and Hulu

"Elsbeth": Carrie Preston always managed to steal scenes from her more famous co-stars in "The Good Wife" and "The Good Fight" as unconventional attorney Elsbeth Tascioni. Now that character is getting her own show, a crime procedural that could be just as quirky and delightful as "Monk." Feb. 29, CBS

"The Regime": Kate Winslet has already nabbed Emmys for her roles in HBO's "Mildred Pierce" and "Mare of Easttown." She's reunited with the network for this drama about the government of a fictional European country on the verge of falling apart. "Succession" writer Will Tracy is at the helm. March 3, HBO

"Palm Royale": Since leaving "Saturday Night Live," Kristen Wiig hasn't had the career she deserves. Maybe this comedy series skewering high society in Palm Beach will do the trick. The ensemble cast includes Carol Burnett, Minneapolis native Julia Duffy and Oscar winners Laura Dern and Allison Janney. March 20, Apple TV+

"Bridgerton": The one-time phenomenon slipped a bit in its second season (it didn't help that hunky Regé-Jean Page was MIA). Let's hope Shonda Rimes and her team get back on track when the love life of secret-scandal-sheet writer Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) takes center stage. May 16, Netflix

"The Diplomat": Despite Season One ending on a ridiculous cliffhanger, this was my favorite series of 2023. Let's hope the writers resolve the overly dramatic twist and get back to star Keri Russell making super-smart, super-witty comments on the sorry state of the world. TBA, Netflix