Dangerous Man Brewing Co., one of the earliest innovators in Minnesota's craft beer boom of the past decade, has announced it is closing its northeast Minneapolis taproom Oct. 21.

The announcement on social media brought a "wide range of emotions" for its owners, Sarah Bonvallet and Rob Miller.

"We opened our doors in 2013 with a vision to make great craft beer, create a space for friends and families to gather, and contribute to the betterment of our neighborhood. Over the years, we have been humbled by the overwhelming support and loyalty from our patrons, who have become more than customers; you are part of our extended family," they wrote in the post.

Dangerous Man has anchored the corner of 2nd Street and 13th Avenue NE. in Minneapolis for the past decade. The brewery rented its space, and the building recently sold to new owners. An announcement about the new ownership will be made next week, Bonvallet said.

When the couple launched the microbrewery, they were among the first wave of small, independent beer entrepreneurs establishing taprooms in the Twin Cities following Surly's 2011 fight to change Minnesota liquor laws to allow brewers to sell pints on site.

"We were part of it from the very beginning," Bonvallet said in an interview. "We dove in 100% for the last 10 years and gave it our all."

Taprooms proliferated in the Twin Cities since then, saturating a market that has started to see more high-profile closures, from smaller operations such as Able Seedhouse + Brewery to the state's oldest brewpub, Rock Bottom Brewery, both of which closed last year.

Troubles for breweries were exacerbated by the pandemic. "COVID was hard. We've been climbing out of that hole ever since," Bonvallet said.

And there are other, more personal reasons behind the closure.

Last year, Miller and Bonvallet opened a production facility in Maple Lake, Minn., that allowed them to distribute beyond the taproom and restaurant taps for the first time. The facility is minutes from their home, and the reduced commute time spurred them to reconsider the way they operated their business, Bonvallet told the Star Tribune.

"We're trying to make sure that we physically practice a good life-work balance, and holding on to the taproom just doesn't make sense anymore," she said.

Closing it does not spell the end for the brand or the beer itself. Bonvallet and Miller want to veer into more outdoor events, possibly on their 40-acre farm near Clearwater, Minn.

"We want to do a deeper dive into agriculture, animal husbandry, get some young farmers out there and do some experimental plotting and growing, do music and beer and food, in a space that's really comfortable for all ages to come," she said. "There are so many possibilities."

Still, the closing of the taproom is a bittersweet end of an era for Dangerous Man.

"I want it to be a celebration," Bonvallet said. "We have worked so hard, and that deserves some celebration and not just sadness. I want to celebrate all we have accomplished."