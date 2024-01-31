Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Crosby-Ironton's girls basketball team rarely waits long between baskets by Tori Oehrlein. This time the space between the last basket and the next surely seemed a little wider.

With her first basket Tuesday at Providence Academy, barely a minute and a half into the game, Oehrlein became the first sophomore in state history to surpass 3,000 career points. She had been stuck at 2,999 since scoring 41 points Friday against Staples-Motley. Oehrlein reached 3,000 points in her 101st game.

Her milestone moment came against Providence Academy's Maddyn Greenway, also a high-scoring sophomore. Greenway entered the game with 2,929 points.

The game also pitted two of the top teams in Class 2A. No. 1 Providence Academy defeated No. 6 Crosby-Ironton 93-75 and improved to 17-3. Crosby-Ironton fell to 15-5.

Greenway and Oehrlein made similar runs at 2,000 points last season. Greenway got there first, on Feb. 18, by scoring 60 points against Minnehaha Academy. Oehrlein arrived two days later.

Oehrlein's pace has been hotter this season. She entered Tuesday's game averaging 37.8 points per game, and Greenway was at 32.7 points per game.

Before this season, the youngest players in state history to reach 3,000 points were juniors Rebekeh Dahlman of Braham in 2011 and Addison Mack of Minnehaha Academy. Mack reached the milestone on Dec. 29, when she scored 31 points in the Redhawks' 70-46 victory over Hill-Murray. Dahlman, who graduated in 2013, is the leading scorer in state history with 5,060 points.

Fewest games to 3,000 points

101 games (sophomore): Tori Oehrlein, Crosby-Ironton, Class of 2026

112 games (senior): Kierah Kimbrough, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River, Class of 2005

116 games (senior): Megan Taylor, Roseau, Class of 1997; Madison Mathiowetz, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's, Class of 2022

118 games (senior): Janet Karvonen, New York Mills, Class of 1980