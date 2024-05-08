Maple Grove is climbing back toward where it started in the boys golf rankings.

The Crimson had risen to No. 1 by the third week of the season, but they fell to fourth after finishing behind No. 1 Spring Lake Park and No. 2 Cretin-Derham Hall in the Preview Invitational at Edinburgh USA.

That set the tone for the season — Spring Lake Park and Cretin-Derham Hall have been ranked ahead of the Crimson ever since — but Maple Grove moved up to No. 3 in the latest rankings by the Minnesota Golf Association.

Cretin-Derham Hall stayed steady at second, but its top players, Joe Honsa and Sam Udovich, each slipped a spot in the individual rankings, Honsa to third and Udovich to fourth. Maple Grove's Ryan Stendahl moved up to second. Jake Birdwell of Spring Lake Park remained No. 1.

In the girls rankings, Simley's Reese McCauley remained No. 1, where she has been since winning the state championship last season. Wayzata senior Saachi Deshmukh continued to successfully defend her No. 2 ranking.

State rankings

By the Minnesota Golf Association

BOYS

Teams: 1. Spring Lake Park; 2. Cretin-Derham Hall; 3. Maple Grove; 4. Edina; 5. Totino-Grace; 6. Holy Family; 7. Alexandria; 8. Benilde-St. Margaret's; 9. Waconia; 10. Chanhassen.

Individuals: 1. Jake Birdwell, Spring Lake Park; 2. Ryan Stendahl, Maple Grove; 3. Joe Honsa, Cretin-Derham Hall; 4. Sam Udovich, Cretin-Derham Hall; 5. Carter White, Staples-Motley; 6. Chase Birdwell, Spring Lake Park; 7. Andrew Ballou, Chanhassen; 8. Torger Ohe, Edina; 9. Tyler Gandrud, Anoka; 10. Peyton Savageau, Totino-Grace.

GIRLS

Teams: 1. Minnetonka; 2. Wayzata; 3. Maple Grove; 4. Detroit Lakes; 5. Lake City; 6. Pequot Lakes; 7. East Ridge; 8. Elk River; 9. Eastview; 10. Alexandria.

Individuals: 1. Reese McCauley, Simley; 2. Saachi Deshmukh, Wayzata; 3. Amelia Morton, Maple Grove; 4. Ava Hanneman, Orono; 5. Kieley Hanson, Minnetonka; 6. Jovie Ordal, Lakeville South; 7. Lily Vincelli, Cretin-Derham Hall; 8. Jordana Windhorst-Knudsen, Lake City; 9. Sophie Cook, Hawley; 10. Gabby Ishag, St. Paul Highland Park.