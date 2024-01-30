Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The mighty all have fallen.

No. 7 Hopkins (12-3) knocked off previously unbeaten Wayzata (15-1) to shake up the boys' basketball Metro Top 10. No unbeaten teams remain in Class 4A or 3A.

Northwest Suburban Conference powers Totino-Grace (14-3) and Park Center (18-1) moved into the top two spots, and Wayzata, the defending Class 4A state champion, fell from first to third. Totino-Grace is the Class 3A defending state champion.

Class 2A power Breck (18-0) remains unbeaten and climbs to No. 4. Lakeville North (12-4), winner of six consecutive, rounds out the top five.

The Lake and South Suburban conferences dominate the final five spots, with No. 6 Minnetonka (12-2), Hopkins, No. 8 Shakopee (12-3) and No. 9 Farmington (13-3). Minnetonka, coming off an 83-80 loss to Edina, has a tough start to the week with games against Hopkins and Wayzata.

Minneapolis Washburn (14-2) makes its debut in the Top 10 in the final spot.

A week ahead with plenty of matchups pitting Top 10 teams is poised to shake up the group even more.

This week's marquee matchup

Totino-Grace at Park Center, 6 p.m. Friday

It's Round 2 of the heavyweight battle in the Northwest Suburban. Totino-Grace won the opening matchup 82-72 and can take command of the conference with a two-game lead if it sweeps. Park Center is on a 12-game winning streak.

Boys basketball Metro Top 10

1. Totino-Grace (3A) (14-3). Last week: 2

2. Park Center (18-1). Last week: 3

3. Wayzata (15-1). Last week: 1

4. Breck (2A) (18-0). Last week: 5

5. Lakeville North (12-4). Last week: 6

6. Minnetonka (12-2). Last week: 4

7. Hopkins (12-3). Last week: 8

8. Shakopee (12-3). Last week: 7

9. Farmington (13-3). Last week: 10

10. Minneapolis Washburn (14-2). Last week: NR