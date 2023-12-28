In T.J. Hockenson, Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson, the Vikings have one of the best tight end-quarterback-wide receiver threesomes in football. Hockenson was the final ingredient to this tasty offensive mix, arriving by trade in November 2022.

We were supposed to sit back this season, grab our popcorn and watch the show.

One reason this season is threatening to slide off the rails is that T.J., J.J. and Kirko haven't played together.

First, Jefferson strained his right hamstring Oct. 8 and missed two months.

Then Cousins tore his right Achilles tendon in Week 8. He will miss the rest of the season.

On Tuesday, Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell, once again, had to discuss another serious injury. Hockenson will miss the remainder of the regular season because of a torn ACL and MCL suffered Sunday, when he took a Kerby Joseph helmet to his right knee.

Hockenson, Cousins and Jefferson were on the field together for five games this season. The Vikings enter a New Year's Eve game against Green Bay needing wins in their final two games to aid their playoff push — without two of the three.

Hockenson was the rock of the offense, surviving bumps and bruises while being their most productive player. He added another dimension to the offense while proving the club was right in trading for him and then signing him to a contract extension.

"He's been incredibly tough dealing with some things throughout the year," O'Connell said. "Managing those, working through those, and still being available each and every Sunday to us. I just absolutely love T.J., love what he is to our organization, love his toughness, like I said, and his production."

Hockenson represents one of the biggest gambles by Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, who has not had good fortune with some of his moves.

An eye-opening, rare intra-division trade between the Vikings and Lions yielded Hockenson. The Vikings hoped they had landed a productive tight end. They ended up with one of the better offensive players in football.

Hockenson flourished as soon as he took off that Honolulu Blue. He looked Perfect In Purple as he tore up the league following the transaction, showing that he was the right fit for O'Connell's system. He caught 60 passes in 10 games following the trade. Before the season opener this year, he was signed to a four-year, $68.5 million contract with $42.6 million guaranteed, a deal that reset the tight end market. Hockenson sat out preseason practices while the deal was being finalized. An ear infection was cited, then a sore back. Was he really injured? Or was he staging a hold-in while the deal was completed? Who cares? The deal got done.

That contract opened eyes, too. What made the Vikings so sure Hockenson was worth the top contract for his position? The Vikings had clear vision on this one. They haven't had to look back.

Hockenson's 95 catches this season are second most among tight ends. His 960 yards are third. He's tied for seventh in touchdowns. That's high-level performance.

Detroit, which didn't want to pay Hockenson top dollar, received a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 third-round pick. The Lions also sent fourth-round picks in 2022 and 2023 to the Vikings. The Vikings flipped a fourth-round pick to Kansas City for a fifth-round pick in 2024, so there is another branch left on this trade tree.

Trading within the division means we can't judge the trade without studying where it led the Lions. They moved on by drafting Sam LaPorta to replace Hockenson. LaPorta is fifth in receptions and yardage among tight ends, has been great blocking in the running game and is on a rookie deal. Blocking has not been Hockenson's strong suit, but his blocking in the Vikings' scheme has improved.

We're going to have Tarzan vs. Flash Gordon-type arguments about Hockenson and LaPorta going forward. But both teams should be happy with the deal. The Vikings should be pleased with the contract.

And if the Vikings decide to run things back with Cousins in 2024, we could see just how destructive a T.J., J.J. and Kirko triumvirate could be over a full season.