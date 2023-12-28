Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Former Vikings defensive end Jared Allen is a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist for the fourth time in four years of eligibility.

A four-time first-team All-Pro whose 136 sacks rank 12th in NFL history, Allen is among the 15 modern-era finalists announced by the Hall of Fame on Wednesday night.

He's joined by cornerback Eric Allen, offensive tackle Willie Anderson, guard Jahri Evans, defensive end Dwight Freeney, tight end Antonio Gates, safety Rodney Harrison, returner Devin Hester, receiver Torry Holt, receiver Andre Johnson, defensive end Julius Peppers, running back Fred Taylor, linebacker Patrick Willis and safety Darren Woodson.

Peppers and Gates are in their first year of eligibility. Eric Allen, Harrison, Taylor and Evans are first-time finalists. Eric Allen has been eligible for 18 years, Harrison for 11 years and Taylor for nine.

Wayne and Holt are finalists for a fifth time, most among this year's finalists.

The 50-member selection committee will meet in January to select the class of 2024. The modern-era list will be trimmed from 15 to 10 to five. The final five then needs 80% of the vote for selection.

Also being considered for the class of 2024 are coach/contributor finalist Buddy Parker and seniors committee finalists Randy Gradishar, Steve McMichael and Art Powell.

Jared Allen played 12 seasons for the Chiefs (2004-07), Vikings (2008-13), Bears (2014-15) and Panthers (2015). He earned three of his four first-team All-Pro selections with the Vikings and set the franchise record for sacks in a season when he had 22 en route to finishing second behind Baltimore's Terrell Suggs in the 2011 NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting.