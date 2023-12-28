Amid the Vikings' turmoil at quarterback, receiver Justin Jefferson said Wednesday that they just need a passer to "manage the game" and play with confidence and consistency.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell is not scheduled to address reporters until Thursday regarding who's starting on Sunday night against the Packers. Rookie quarterback Jaren Hall appeared to get more snaps from center Garrett Bradbury during the roughly 10-minute portion of Wednesday's practice open to reporters. This comes after O'Connell said Tuesday he would consider a change after Nick Mullens' four-interception effort in Sunday's loss to the Lions.

"I've been kind of preaching it ever since we've had the quarterback change," Jefferson said. "It's all about confidence. Have that confidence to go out there and make throws, make the proper reads and just manage the game. ... We just need to be more consistent. It's not just talking about quarterbacks. It's more than just the quarterbacks. The whole team plays a part in the quarterback's job."

Jefferson, who led the Vikings with 141 receiving yards against Detroit, has not played in a game with Hall, the rookie fifth-round pick out of Brigham Young. Jefferson was on injured reserve when Hall replaced an injured Kirk Cousins for 11 snaps in Green Bay on Oct. 29, and when Hall played just 11 snaps before suffering a concussion in his lone NFL start on Nov. 5 in Atlanta.

"He has been doing a great job learning," Jefferson said. "It doesn't matter who's out there at quarterback, we have that confidence in them. We feel the preparation we have throughout the week gets them right for the game. I feel like Jaren is definitely a great quarterback. He definitely has some potential to spark this offense up if we put him out there to play, but we have confidence in whoever."

Jefferson, a first-year team captain, was asked what an injury-riddled roster has left to give.

"I'm going to give everything I can for this team, for this organization to keep winning," Jefferson said. "I always will be that leader, that captain on this team. I'll definitely carry that 'C' on my chest with honor. As long as we have opportunities to play this game, they're going to get the best out of me every single time."

During Jefferson's news conference, news broke that Packers' top cornerback Jaire Alexander can't play Sunday night due to a one-game suspension for "conduct detrimental to the team." Alexander, who is not a team captain, inserted himself into the midfield coin toss of last week's win vs. the Panthers.

After he left the podium, Jefferson expressed shock and what sounded like frustration that he wouldn't face Alexander. Others weren't so disappointed.

"I wasn't unhappy about it," offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said. "After everything with us, to get thrown a bone where one of their better players is not injured, but not going to be playing against us — I'm all for it."

Addison, Murphy not practicing

Six Vikings players did not practice Wednesday: receiver Jordan Addison (ankle), cornerbacks Byron Murphy Jr. (knee) and Mekhi Blackmon (shoulder/illness), safety Theo Jackson (toe), receiver Jalen Nailor (concussion) and defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy (ankle).

Right tackle Brian O'Neill (ankle) was upgraded to a full participant for the first time since suffering the Dec. 10 ankle sprain.

The Vikings also officially placed tight end T.J. Hockenson and outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum on season-ending injured reserve.

Four Packers players were sidelined Wednesday: linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (neck), receiver Christian Watson (hamstring), offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (shoulder/knee) and receiver Dontayvion Wicks (chest/anke).

'Some guys can't be replaced'

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores said a group effort will be needed to replace Wonnum, who suffered a torn quad tendon against the Lions. He had played 828 defensive snaps in 14 starts this season. But at this point in December, the Vikings will be relying on untested talent to replace him. Part-time edge rusher Patrick Jones II is expected to start for Wonnum, whose contract expires in March.

"I feel for him. I know he's a guy that works hard and is a guy we rely on," edge rusher Danielle Hunter said. "I've been through that, so I have to just keep talking to him and tell him what he has to deal with and all that type of stuff."

Hunter said it's time for younger guys like Jones (25 years old) and rookie Andre Carter II (23) to step into larger roles. Jones has five tackles for losses and one sack in 511 defensive snaps this season; Carter has played just 39 defensive snaps.

"That's what it's all about," Hunter said. "Some guys can't be replaced, you just have to have the next guy ready."