The Timberwolves made an addition to the end of their roster on Tuesday with the signing of C.J. Elleby on an Exhibit 10 contract, a source confirmed.

The 22-year-old Elleby is a 6-6 forward and was a second-round pick of Portland in the 2020 draft. He appeared in 88 games over the last two seasons and averaged 4.6 points after playing in college at Washington State. Elleby averaged 16.6 points in two seasons with the Cougars.

Elleby is signing an Exhibit 10 contract, which is a one-year deal that will allow him to compete for a roster spot in training camp on the Wolves' roster. With the deal, the Wolves control his G-League rights and could potentially send him to Iowa as well. If Elleby impresses enough to make the main roster, the Wolves could convert his deal to a two-way contract before the season.

The Wolves already have the maximum 15 players signed to NBA deals and two players signed to two-way contracts.

Elleby started 28 games and averaged 5.8 points for the Trail Blazers last season. He shot 39% from the floor while grabbing 3.9 rebounds.