NBA Western Conference quarterfinals

No. 6 Phoenix vs. No. 3 Timberwolves

(Wolves lead series 2-0)

Game 3: 9:30 p.m. Friday, Footprint Center, Phoenix

TV; radio: BSN Extra and ESPN; 100.3 FM and iHeartRadio app

Game preview

Opening bell: It's nearly a must win for the Suns. No team in NBA history has won a series after falling behind 3-0. The Wolves cruised to victories in the first two games at Target Center and a win in Game 3 would be monumental.

Watch him: Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Naz Reid was the NBA Sixth Man of the Year, but teammate Walker has been invaluable off the bench against the Suns. In addition to strong defense, he's averaging 14.0 points and 3.5 assists, playing 30 minutes per game (more than starting point guard Mike Conley).

Injuries: Suns G Damion Lee (knee) is out and G Grayson Allen (ankle) is questionable. For the Wolves, F Kyle Anderson (hip pointer) is questionable.

Forecast: The Wolves have frustrated Devin Booker, and the Suns might be without Allen, the NBA's best three-pointer shooter by percentage. No team has ever rebounded from a 3-0 deficit, and teams with a 2-0 lead have won 416 of 449 seven-game series. Can desperation mode save the Suns?

