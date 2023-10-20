The Timberwolves finalized some back-end roster moves Friday by waiving Matt Ryan, who was on a two-way contract, and signing guard Daishen Nix to the team's final of three two-way contracts, a source confirmed.

Luka Garza and second-round pick Jaylen Clark are the team's other two-way players. Nix averaged six points and 3.3 assists in four preseason appearances for the Wolves. He played the last two seasons for the Rockets and appeared in 81 games after playing for the G-League Ignite instead of going to college.

Nix was signed to the team's Exhibit 10 contract before getting bumped up to the two-way slot. Replacing Nix's on the Exhibit 10 deal will be Trevor Keels.

Keels averaged 2.3 points in three preseason games. He is a former second-round pick of the Knicks out of Duke. He averaged 12.3 points in 13 games in the G-League last season and Keels figures to spend time the bulk of his time with the Iowa Wolves.

An Exhibit 10 deal is a one-year, bonus-laden contract that allows a team to retain a player's G League rights should he not make the NBA roster out of camp.

The Wolves have 14 players on their NBA roster, meaning they have an open roster slot, with the season beginning Wednesday in Toronto.