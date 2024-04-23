NBA Western Conference quarterfinals

No. 6 Phoenix vs. No. 3 Timberwolves

(Wolves lead series 1-0)

Game 2: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Target Center

TV; radio: BSN, TNT; iHeartRadio app

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Game preview:

Opening bell: The Wolves rolled to a 120-95 win in the opener Saturday, changing some perceptions along the way. Phoenix won all three regular-season meetings, but the Wolves cut down on crucial turnovers and showed why they were the No. 1 defensive team in the NBA.

Watch him: Devin Booker. The Suns guard admitted his frustration after scoring only 18 points, going 5-for-16 from the field, and forcing some shots against a tough defense. "We've got to figure out a way to get him open," Suns coach Frank Vogel said of the four-time All-Star, who averaged 27.1 points per game during the season.

Injuries: Suns G Damion Lee (knee) is out and G Grayson Allen (ankle) is questionable. For the Wolves, F Kyle Anderson (hip pointer) practiced Monday but is questionable.

Forecast: Wolves guard Anthony Edwards was unstoppable in the third quarter Saturday, and the Wolves will need more of that if they are to take a 2-0 lead. Booker and guard Bradley Beal were limited on Saturday and are likely to contribute more scoring. Each team basically used seven players, so stamina will be key … expect this game to be much closer, and probably go down to the wire.

. . .

