CHICAGO – Anthony Edwards scored 19 points and the Timberwolves completed a perfect preseason by defeating the Chicago Bulls 114-105 on Thursday night at United Center.

Edwards shot 8-for-13 to help the Wolves finish 5-0, including a pair of victories over the Dallas Mavericks in Abu Dhabi. Naz Reid scored 14 points and Rudy Gobert added 10 points and six rebounds.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Mike Conley both sat out for the Wolves, who had six players score in double figures and 15 players enter the scoring column. Their season begins Wednesday at Toronto.

Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulls, while DeMar DeRozan had 11 points. Zach LaVine sat out due to illness and Andre Drummond was absent due to personal reasons.