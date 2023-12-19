MIAMI – The Heat pride themselves on being the toughest NBA team, to the point that the words "Heat Culture" are stamped across center court and their jerseys for Monday's game.

They have the deep playoff runs the last few seasons to back up those words. The Timberwolves are trying to reach that level in the league, and Monday marked a chance to prove to one of the league's elite in their building that they can hang with them when they are near full strength.

The teams traded punches for most of the quarter, with the Wolves coming out on top 112-108.

The Wolves overcame an early 17-point hole to make it game again with their suffocating defense in the second half. After Mike Conley gave the Wolves their first lead of the night 87-84, the Wolves maintained a small lead as the teams traded buckets down the stretch.

An Anthony Edwards fadeaway jumper off the glass gave the Wolves a 109-106 lead with 25.6 seconds remaining. Jimmy Butler, who missed the team's previous game in Minnesota, missed a three with 21.4 seconds remaining as Rudy Gobert grabbed the rebound and sank one of two free throws for a four-point Wolves edge.

Following a Bam Adebayo bucket, Nickeil Alexander-Walker sank two free throws with 4.7 seconds remaining to ice the game.

It capped an exhilarating back-and-forth of a playoff-like game that proved the 20-5 Wolves deserve the praise they have been getting for being one of the league's best.

Anthony Edwards had multiple big buckets down the stretch for the Wolves as he finished with 32. Karl-Anthony Towns had 18. Tyler Herro had 25 to lead Miami.

This all came after he Wolves didn't have the best start to the evening. They committed a turnover and missed their first four shots of the night, a sign of how the early going would play out. They fell behind 22-10 after the Heat scored 12 unanswered points while the Wolves searched for any semblance of an offensive rhythm. The finished the first quarter with 10 field goals and seven turnovers and were behind 33-22. They were 0-for-3 from three-point range.

The second quarter got worse before it got better, as a pair of Duncan Robinson threes gave Miami its biggest lead of the night to that point, 45-28.

Following a timeout, the Wolves went on their first run of the night and scored the next seven points. The Wolves had a hard time getting the good looks they did get to fall, and they finished the first half 11-for-17 in the restricted area. One of those misses from Rudy Gobert could have cut the Heat lead to 10, instead Miami reeled off five straight points to push the lead back to 17 before taking a 66-54 lead into halftime.

Like most of this season, the Wolves came out strong in third. Defensively they turned up the pressure as officials called the game a little looser, with only six fouls called all quarter. That helped the Wolves get back in it defensively. They held Miami to just 17 third-quarter points as the Wolves went 9-for-21 in the quarter.

The defense remained stringent to start the fourth quarter against Miami's bench, and the Wolves clawed back to tie it 84-84 and then took an 87-84 lead on a Mike Conley three in transition. They gutted it out from there.

Reid's offense was just the jolt of energy the Wolves needed to get back in the game. They cut Dallas' lead to four by the end of the first quarter and one by halftime. As they have done to many opponents this season, they suffocated Dallas in the second half, like a snake that had curled around its prey and was ready to strike. Suddenly, Dallas was facing tougher shots, missing more than they made (42% overall, 1-for-14 from three-point range) and the Wolves were cruising with a double digit lead for most of the fourth quarter. Luka Doncic had 39 points and 13 assists for Dallas, but the Wolves still won going away.

"They had that huge start in the beginning of the game. We didn't let up," Reid said. "We came out at halftime with the mindset to have our foot on their throats. … Keep it business-like. I think we just did the right thing and all had the same mindset."

The Wolves notched their league-leading sixth win when trailing by double digits at any point in the game and they have yet to drop consecutive games this season. Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and 17 rebounds while Nickeil Alexander-Walker provided tough defense and 13 key points off the bench.

Edwards finished with nine points on 3-for-19 with 11 assists, but he didn't let his off shooting night affect his defense or his ability to find teammates, specifically guard Mike Conley for an open corner three that put the Wolves up 16 with 3 minutes, 21 seconds to play.

"That just shows his growth and his playmaking ability and understanding, 'My gravity is going to help me create advantages and disadvantages for our team,' " Alexander-Walker said. "And he made the right read damn near every time."

Three of Edwards' assists set up Reid for threes with all of them coming in the first half, as Reid introduced himself to a crowd that won't soon forget him.

"All the guys were getting me rolling," Reid said. "They were excited as well. Just kept yelling [at me] to keep going. That's something that you always want."