MIAMI — Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards released a statement on Monday after a woman who claimed she was pregnant with Edwards' child released private messages between the two on social media showing Edwards pressuring her to have an abortion.

"I made comments in the heat of a moment that are not me, and that are not aligned with what I believe and who I want to be as a man," Edwards said in a statement on his X (formerly Twitter) account. "All women should be supported and empowered to make their own decisions about their own bodies and what is best for them. I am handling my personal matters privately and will not be commenting on them any further at this time."

The statement from Edwards seemed to be a response to the messages the model Paige Jordae posted to her Instagram account of their alleged exchange that caused Edwards to trend on social media Monday morning. In the messages, a person labeled Anthony Edwards offered to pay Jordae money to have an abortion, and she posted what appeared to be a wire transfer of $100,000.

Edwards' statement comes two nights after the Wolves and Adidas celebrated the launch of Edwards' signature shoe for Adidas, the AE 1, at Saturday's win over the Pacers. The Wolves and Adidas are marketing Edwards as one of the faces of the NBA after he signed a maximum contract extension with the Wolves this summer worth up to potentially $260 million if Edwards makes an All-NBA team this season.