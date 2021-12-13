PORTLAND, ORE. – Defense was what spurred the Timberwolves to a stretch of seven wins in eight games before their recent five-game losing streak, and while D'Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards all had strong moments offensively in Minnesota's 116-111 win over Portland, the Wolves felt like they were finally back to some of their winning ways defensively.

Portland shot 46% for the night and 38% from three-point range, numbers that don't indicate a superlative defensive showing, but the Wolves were able to force 19 turnovers for the night and score 24 points off them.

Those numbers have high when the Wolves win, and they were again on Sunday.

The Wolves also clamped down when they needed to most. After they fell behind 100-93 with 7 minutes, 51 seconds remaining, the Wolves allowed just 11 points the rest of the night.

"That's what we've been preaching," coach Chris FInch said. "Before the game we had a little edit about how we played in that [successful] stretch defensively. Game plan or anything else didn't really matter if we didn't bring that type of energy."

It wasn't a total shutdown, but the Wolves played well enough to get a needed win. It helped to have Patrick Beverley guarding Damian Lillard most of the night. Lillard got to the line for 15 free-throw attempts and made 11, but he shot just 5 of 17 from the field on his way to 24 points.

"He gets up, he challenges him," Finch said. "He doesn't die on screens, which is really important. He takes the ball out of his hands when he can. Dame is a hell of a player. He's going to make shots. PB doesn't back down. He's right into him the next time down."

Vanderbilt hits another three

It may not seem like much, but for the second consecutive game Jarred Vanderbilt hit a three-pointer. Vanderbilt had made just one in his career prior to Friday. That corner three in the third quarter helped him finish with 14 points on 6 of 8 shooting.

More importantly, that three helped free him for another basket in the fourth quarter.

Vanderbilt got the ball in the left corner, the same place from where he hit the three.

Jusuf Nurkic respected the shot and closed out on Vanderbilt, who drove around him for a dunk with 5:31 to play.

"We've been telling him to shoot them," Towns said. "We've seen them work on the corner 3. It's been good."

Added Finch: "That's what we're trying to do, get everyone to be guarded as honestly as possible. It makes life easier for our main guys. His overall impact, we've said it all season, is incredible. No matter what's going on out there, we're just a better team when he's there."

Ant on Ant

The Wolves have their own "Ant" in Anthony Edwards. The Blazers have their own Ant in Anfernee Simons, who scored 26 points for Portland.

There were two "Ants" on the court Sunday night. What did Edwards think of that? He wished there was only one, while still offering kudos to Simons on his game.

"He's pretty good. I don't know why they call him Ant. How is his name spelled?" Edwards said as he looked down at a nearby box score. "A-N-F. So I don't get it. I think they should call him a different name. My name is A-N-T, you get where I'm coming from? His name is A-N-F. But as far as basketball players, he's really good. He makes tough shots. He defends. Like, he can play. So if they want to call him Ant, then can call him Ant No. 2. But it's cool."