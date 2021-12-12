PORTLAND, ORE. – After Cleveland trounced the Timberwolves on Friday night, coach Chris Finch mentioned he had to speak with Anthony Edwards about how teams have been defending of late.

Edwards has seen his efficiency dip as the Wolves entered Sunday's matchup against Portland.

Over his previous seven games, Edwards was averaging 19.3 points. But he was shooting just 38% from the floor and 28% from three-point range.

Finch wasn't alarmed at Edwards' recent struggles.

"What he's going through is just a normal series of processing information … " Finch said. "He came into the league and just kinda hooped. That's all he did, just hooped. Some nights it was good, some night it wasn't. And then he figured out a little bit more who he was, and then he had success there. Now the league's got some answers for him."

Some of those answers include how Cleveland defended Edwards. Edwards said no matter the situation, Isaac Okoro, the Cavaliers player guarding him, always found Edwards — even in transition. Transition is where Edwards can thrive in attacking.

"It helps. It gets me going for sure," Edwards said.

Finch said the coaching staff and Edwards have been discussing ways to counteract the increased focus Edwards has received from opponents. Some of that includes more movement off the ball.

Edwards didn't feel like divulging any tactics.

"I think I'm going to keep that to myself, for sure," he said.

Finch said what Edwards is going through isn't unusual for a young player.

"He's just kind of overthinking things," Finch said. "And as he works through that he'll come out the other side better and in a better rhythm. I've seen it a million times with a lot of guys, and it's just part of the process. Teams go through it, players go through it."

Russell returns

D'Angelo Russell returned Sunday from a three-game absence because of right ankle soreness. Finch said Russell was likely to be on a minutes restriction.

The Wolves struggled to three home losses without Russell and lost by an average of 20 points. Russell has been criticized in the past for his defense but has one of the best defensive ratings on the team this season. He has helped quarterback the defense at times. Edwards said Russell has excelled in another area of defense — his ability to affect a shot when trailing the shooter.

"He's got great rearview contest," Edwards said.

Finch said when it comes to deciding which part of the game the minutes-restricted Russell might rest more than he otherwise would, he starts at the end of the game and "works backwards from there."

"First thing you have to decide is decide whether you want to finish the game with them or not," Finch said.

Russell has been one of the Wolves' best players in clutch situations this season and Finch had him in the starting lineup, meaning his gap of time to rest was to come elsewhere throughout the night.