Small-town police departments across Minnesota are shrinking and in some cases disappearing. The profession is seeing a shortage of officers as the perception of policing suffers and city budgets in towns with small tax-bases struggle to keep up with the rising costs of attracting and keeping officers.

Moose Lake, 40 minutes southwest of Duluth, is down to just one remaining police officer. In all, 35 municipal police departments around the state have dissolved since 2016, according to records kept by the Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training. About 400 municipal police departments remain. In many of these places, that leaves the county sheriff as the only law enforcement available.

Here are all of the departments around Minnesota that are no more.

2023

Eagle Lake Police Dept.

Emily Police Dept.

Goodhue Police Dept.

Wheaton Police Dept.

2022

Clara City Police Dept.

Morris Police Dept.

Ortonville Police Dept.

Spring Grove Police Dept.

2021

Pike Bay Police Dept.

Stillwater Township

2020

Lake Benton Police Dept.

Silver Lake Police Dept.

2019

Adams Police Dept.

Carlos Police Dept.

Dunnell Police Dept.

Eagle Bend Police Dept.

Randall Police Dept.

Tri-City Police Dept.

2018

Alden Police Dept.

Amboy/Vernon Center Police Dept.

Hancock Police Dept.

Ostrander Police Dept.

2017

Anoka County Park Police Dept.

Ashby Police Dept.

Baudette Police Dept.

Brandon Police Dept.

Cosmos Police Dept.

Elbow Lake Police Dept.

Fountain Police Dept.

Gary Police Dept.

Lanesboro Police Dept.

Morristown Police Dept.

Morton Police Dept.

Newport Police Dept.

2016

Sacred Heart Police Dept.



















